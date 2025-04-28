Jamie Vardy could return to Sheffield Wednesday

Jamie Vardy played youth soccer for his boyhood club, Sheffield Wednesday. Unfortunately, he was released at the age of 16. Vardy then played non-league soccer for Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town before making a dream move to Leicester City.

Vardy went on to win the Premier League and the FA Cup with the Foxes. However, his time with the club is set to end on a sour note with relegation from English soccer's top flight. The 38-year-old is set to continue playing, he has been linked with MLS and Wrexham A.F.C.. Although Vardy could be in line for a more movie-script transfer.

EFL Analysis has reported that, "Vardy sees Sheffield Wednesday as ‘one of his most desired options’ to join this summer."

It would be an emotional return to the club that Vardy supports. However, we do not know if Danny Rohl will still be Wednesday's manager next season, as he has been linked with Southampton and Leicester. Earlier in the campaign, there were reports that Wednesday players had not been paid on time. Therefore, a move to the Championship side may not be the best for Vardy due to off-field circumstances.

Arsenal is interested in Barcelona's Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde scored the winner for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final last weekend. This was the full-back's fourth goal, along with eight assists in 52 games in all competitions this season.

Kounde has been heavily linked with Chelsea in the past. However, he could be moving to another Premier League club. The Sun has published an article saying that Arsenal could bid £55 million for Kounde.

The Gunners could do with signing a new right-back as Ben White has missed much of this season due to injury. Mikel Arteta's side mathematically surrendered the title to Liverpool yesterday. If Arsenal are to win the league next season, then they will need to strengthen their roster.

Cristian Romero could leave Spurs for Atletico Madrid

Cristian Romero recently expressed his desire to play in La Liga. The Tottenham Hotspur defender's wish could come true with a transfer to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side needs to improve its backline with César Azpilicueta and Axel Witsel set to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to Marca (translated from Spanish), Atletico want "Romero to strengthen the center-back position."

Before playing for Spurs, Romero was with Italian teams Atalanta, Genoa and Juventus. He started his career with the Argentine side Belgrano. It is no surprise that the Argentina international wants to move to La Liga and to a country where they speak his native language.

Romero has struggled with injuries this campaign, playing just 18 Premier League games. His team, Tottenham, has had a disappointing season. Although they are 16th in the Premier League, they could still win the Europa League. Atletico is currently third in La Liga, so they are set to compete in the Champions League again next season.