Premier League news and rumors: Real Madrid wants Jürgen Klopp and more

Premier League news and rumors: Real Madrid wants Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after admitting to fatigue. His successor Arne Slot has done a remarkable job at Anfield and is set to win the Premier League this campaign. Klopp has since gone on to work as Red Bull's head of global soccer. The role entails the German overseeing clubs including RB Leipzig, RB Bragantino, New York Red Bulls, RB Omiya, Leeds United and Paris FC.

Klopp's appointment at Red Bull did not go down well with the supporters of his former club Borussia Dortmund — who are opposed to the brand's involvement in soccer. However, Klopp could be tempted to return to management by the prospect of replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Sport has reported (translated from Spanish), "the Jürgen Klopp option is gaining momentum in the Bernabéu box. People close to Florentino Pérez are suggesting that the German is perhaps the only candidate who could fix this season's tactical mess."

It seems unlikely that Klopp would return to management so soon after leaving Liverpool due to tiredness. However, it will not be long before he will have spent over a season off the touchline and might be getting the bug to start coaching again. Klopp has won league titles in Germany and England, but if he goes to Real Madrid, he could match Pep Guardiola by winning La Liga also.

Wayne Rooney could be the next manager of Blackburn Rovers

Wayne Rooney's managerial career started well as he did a solid job at Derby County under difficult circumstances. His time in MLS with D.C. United cannot be seen as a success as he failed to make the playoffs in his two seasons with the club. His last two jobs with Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City have both been disasters. Despite this, Rooney is still being linked with a job in the Championship.

According to talkSPORT, "Rooney could be offered a surprise managerial lifeline by Blackburn. Blackburn only appointed Valerien Ismael in February after John Eustace quit to join Derby, but the Frenchman is already under pressure after winning just one of his eight games in

charge."

Since being sacked by Plymouth, Rooney has worked as a pundit where he is very opinionated. However, the England and Manchester United legend still has ambitions in coaching. Surprisingly, a club like Blackburn would consider Rooney despite his record. It might not be a popular move as it will be seen as an autograph-hunting appointment. However, Rooney must take it if it is offered as he will not get many more opportunities in the Championship.

Andoni Iraola set to stay at AFC Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola has become one of the most highly rated coaches in English soccer for the job he has done at AFC Bournemouth this season. He has guided the Cherries to eighth place in the Premier League, where they have a great chance of qualifying for European soccer.

Credit must go to Bournemouth for sticking with Iraola as he did not win any of his first nine Premier League matches in his first season with the club. The Cherries have shown a lot of faith in Iraola and now it is the manager's time to do the same.

The Telegraph has revealed that "Iraola is moving towards committing his immediate future at Bournemouth despite being a candidate for clubs such as Tottenham in the event of a change of manager."

Spurs are a much bigger club than Bournemouth but working at the north London club is a poisoned chalice right now. They are as low as 15th in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou where it is becoming a very toxic environment for the Australian.