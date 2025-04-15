Real Madrid vs. Arsenal: Predicted lineups, team news and Champions League score prediction

Arsenal have a 3-0 advantage over Real Madrid in the Champions League. This is thanks to Declan Rice's two excellent free-kicks and a goal from Mikel Merino at the Emirates Stadium last week. However, European soccer's premier competition has produced some sensational comebacks over the years. Therefore, this tie is still not over despite the convincing scoreline.

The Champions League is all Arsenal have left to play for

Overall, this has been a disappointing season for Arsenal as they were not able to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title. It is only a matter of time before the Gunners cannot mathematically overtake the Reds, and Arne Slot's side will be confirmed as champions.

Arsenal were defeated in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup by eventual winners Newcastle United. Mikel Arteta's side were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on penalties. Now, only winning the Champions League would make this season a success for the Gunners.

The North London side have never won the Champions League. They came close in 2006 but lost in the final to Barcelona. Winning the competition would create history for Arsenal and some fans may favor that over lifting the Premier League.

Arteta's side are in a fantastic position to make it to the semi-finals, should they progress, they will likely pay Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side is 3-1 up on Aston Villa ahead of their second-leg fixture.

Real Madrid have the players to orchestrate a comeback

It was not a very good weekend for Kylian Mbappe as he was sent off in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Alaves in La Liga. Los Blancos are now four points behind Barcelona in the division, which makes this Champions League fixture with Arsenal even more important.

Real Madrid are expected to win the Champions League every season. They may be three goals down to Arsenal, but you cannot rule them out just yet due to the calibre of players at their disposal. Mbappe can still play in Europe as he is facing a domestic ban, and Carlo Ancelotti has other game-changers in his roster, including Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

The Champions League has a history of major comebacks, Liverpool's turnaround in the 2005 final against AC Milan in Istanbul and Barcelona's astonishing resurgence in their round of 16 tie with PSG in 2017, to name a few. Therefore, it is still not a safe bet that Arsenal will cruise through the second leg, especially with the tie being played at the Bernabéu.

Team news and predicted lineups

Fortunately for Real Madrid, Mbappe will not be suspended from UEFA competition for his red card last weekend. Therefore, the Frenchman will be able to play against Arsenal this Wednesday.

Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Garcia, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

As Arsenal have a 3-0 advantage, Mikel Arteta could go for a more conservative approach at the Bernabéu. The Arsenal manager rested many of his best players in their 1-1 draw with Brentford last Saturday.

Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Merino, Saka

Historical context and prediction

Arsenal defeated Real Madrid at the Bernabéu during their run to the final in 2006 when Thierry Henry's goal sealed a 1-0 victory. However, this week's tie may not run so smoothly. With home advantage, Ancelotti's side are sure to get back into this match, they could win 3-0 and go through on penalties.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

Real Madrid face Arsenal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Apr. 16. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.