Premier League news and rumors: Erling Haaland still being linked with Real Madrid and more

Premier League news and rumors: Erling Haaland still being linked with Real Madrid

Erling Haaland signed a massive contract extension with Manchester City until 2034 earlier in the season. It was thought that this would crush any rumors of him joining Real Madrid or Barcelona one day. However, the Norwegian is still being linked with Los Blancos.

Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "Several executives and agents from the Bundesliga and across Europe, who are directly or indirectly connected to Real Madrid, are aware that a summer move for Vinicius Jr. to Saudi Arabia is not entirely off the table. The Saudis continue to dream of pulling off this XXL transfer.

"It would be a deal of unprecedented scale in terms of both transfer fee and wages. In the event of Vinicius Jr.’s departure, Erling Haaland would be Real Madrid’s absolute top target."

Haaland would cost Real Madrid an astronomical fee, but the Galácticos could have the money available if they sell Vinicius Junior to a team from the Saudi Pro League.

The Norwegian has already won the Premier League twice and the Champions League with Manchester City. He also has a strong attachment to the club, as his father also represented the Cityzens. Haaland has already scored 84 Premier League goals in 94 games. If he continues at this rate and sees out his City contract, then he should beat Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals.

City have had a difficult campaign by their very high standards. However, they could still salvage a Champions League qualification place and win the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola has been trusted to rebuild his roster and has already managed to tie down Ilkay Gundogan for next season. However, if his side does not improve, then the lure of Real Madrid could be too great for Haaland.

Aaron Ramsdale could be Manchester United's next goalkeeper

Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League, but Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with staying in the top flight of English soccer with teams including AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United. The England international is too good for the Champions League and proved this as he saved two of Marco Asensio's penalties in the Saints' 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend.

The Premier League's most successful team are now also reportedly interested in Ramsdale. According to The Sun, "Manchester United are among a number of clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale as they bid to fix their goalkeeping crisis."

Ruben Amorim recently dropped André Onana after his mistake in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League. Altay Bayındır was Onana's replacement, but the Turkiye international failed to impress in a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman linked with a move to Arsenal

The injuries to Arsenal's only recognised center-forwards, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, contributed to Mikel Arteta's side's failure to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. It is a necessity that the Gunners sign a striker this summer.

Florian Plettenberg reported on X: "There is contact between Arsenal and Kingsley Coman’s management, with both sides in ongoing communication. Arsenal are aware that Saudi Arabia is a very appealing option for Coman, but they have expressed their interest. Coman and Bayern are expected to part ways in the summer. The situation is positive, with open dialogue between all parties. Coman will be replaced."

Coman has been a great player for Bayern and notably scored the winning goal for the German side in the Champions League final against his former club Paris Saint-Germain back in 2020. However, this season in the Bundesliga, Coman has scored just four goals, with four assists in 23 games. Coman is only 28, so it would be too early for him to move to the Saudi Pro League despite the riches on offer in the division.