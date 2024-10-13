Romeo Doubs gets revenge on Packers pundit who called him a coward in epic fashion
It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs. The wideout was suspended for the team's Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams after he missed two days of practice without notice, causing speculation to swirl: Was Doubs, who had just 12 catches over Green Bay's first four games, unhappy with his role within a crowded Packers receiver room? Did he want a trade? Was he in head coach Matt LaFleur's doghouse?
Doubs himself did his best to put those rumors to rest earlier this week, telling the media that his absence had nothing to do with the team but was in fact related to off-field matters he was going through. The receiver was back at practice, LaFleur cleared him to return in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and everyone seemed set to move on.
Everyone, that is, except for some members of Packers media, who continued to make Doubs' status a story in the lead-up to Sunday — including one who called the receiver a coward for appearing to quit on his team. So, to show everyone just how off-base that version of events really was, Doubs made sure to make noise on the field against Arizona.
Packers sideline erupts after Romeo Doubs touchdown vs. Cardinals
It didn't take long for Doubs to make his presence felt. On the very first play of the second quarter, the Nevada product took a short pass from Jordan Love, spun out of a tackle and dove into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown to stretch Green Bay's lead to 14-0. But what made the play extra special was how his teammates reacted:
That sure doesn't feel like a typical TD celebration. Doubs' fellow wideouts, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed in particular, are right there to show him some love, and not long after seemingly half the offense — including QB Jordan Love — is giving him an impromptu group hug.
We'll probably never know the full story of what really happened with Doubs and his brief absence. But what we do know is that the receiver took responsibility for it, accepted his punishment and got back to work, and that his teammates clearly have his back. If Doubs really were a coward who was simply pouting about playing time, it's hard to believe that guys like Watson and Reed — players whose role in the offense grew while Doubs' waned — would react the way they did.