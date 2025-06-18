Tottenham ready to part ways with Son, and he might follow Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur ruthlessly sacked Ange Postecoglou after he ended their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League. However, this was the right decision, as a 17th-place finish in the Premier League was not good enough.

Thomas Frank has replaced Postecoglou to build on this success in Europe. Frank will want to bring in his players and stamp his authority on the team. Therefore, ushering a big name out the door would be a huge statement of intent.

Time for Son to leave home

Son Heung-min joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2013, and quickly became a fan favorite. He had a fantastic partnership with Harry Kane, where the two would interchange positions. The South Korean was part of Spurs sides that were close to silverware, losing in both the Champions League and EFL Cup finals. However, he finally won a trophy with their Europa League success.

The winger started on the bench in the final against Manchester United in the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Richarlison was preferred to him, but Son came on for the Brazilian in the 67th minute. Son's form this season has not been his best. Although he still managed seven goals, with 10 assists in 30 Premier League games.

Son is now 32, and missed games in the last campaign due to a variety of injuries. talkSPORT has reported that "Son will discuss his Tottenham Hotspur future with the club during pre-season with a summer exit possible... Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Qadsiah are three clubs to have expressed interest this summer and the trio are prepared to shell out €40million [£34m] for the South Korean."

Will he be a fit in Saudi Arabia?

The Saudi Pro League has brought many star names to their division, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, while they have an ongoing pursuit of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Son would fit the profile of a player the Saudis would want in their league.

Son is still a very good player, and he could boost the popularity of the Saudi Pro League in Asia. At Al-Ahli, the forward would join former Premier League players such as Roberto Firmino, Édouard Mendy, and Ivan Toney. It would be some front three of Son, Firmino, and Toney. Al-Ahli have also just won the AFC Champions League Elite, which has qualified them for the Intercontinental Cup and the next Club World Cup.

Al-Nassr is one of the biggest Saudi Pro League clubs due to having Ronaldo on their roster. It appears that Ronaldo will extend his deal with the club. However, the Portuguese legend will expect his team to improve their roster and hunt for more trophies. Al Nassr also has Jhon Durán, Sadio Mané, and Aymeric Laporte, whilst they are managed by former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

Al-Qadsiah finished fourth in the Saudi Pro League last season. Their biggest name player is former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Spurs and the Gunners are rivals, but it could be exciting to see Son link up with Aubameyang in Saudi Arabia.