Steelers ideal NFL Draft plan includes already-established Ohio State connection
The Pittsburgh Steelers are equipped with the 21st overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. There has been much speculation as to what exactly the Steelers will do with their selection after another disappointing postseason. Mike Tomlin has no trouble getting his group to the playoffs, but constructing a team capable of going deep into the winter months has been a struggle.
This Steelers' roster is riddled with unanswered questions. It starts, of course, at quarterback. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, and neither inspires much confidence long term. Russ effectively punched his ticket out the door with five straight losses down the stretch. Fields has fans in the building, but he lacks chemistry with George Pickens, and his career track record is middling at best.
Many have pointed to Alabama's Jalen Milroe as a potential target with the 21st pick, but it's a comically severe reach. This is a weak quarterback class, without a single prospect better than QB6 in the 2024 draft. Rather than gambling on a third-round talent in the first round, the Steelers are probably better off setting the table for their next QB with a wide receiver pick.
Pickens is a tremendous talent, but he's a bit of a lone wolf in Pittsburgh's current WR room. He needs help, and frankly, the Steelers would benefit from a more dependable presence, both on and off the field.
That puts Ohio State front of mind.
Steelers should pilage Ohio State championship team for next generation of stars
Buckeyes wideout Emeka Egbuka was easily lost in the shadow of freshman Jeremiah Smith during Ohio State's championship run, but he's an elite talent. Egbuka lines up all over the formation and dominates on intermediate routes, soaking up targets closer to the line of scrimmage and creating after the catch. That presents a nice complement to Pickens' penchant for deep balls.
FanSided's Cody Williams has Pittsburgh taking Egbuka in his latest NFL mock draft. The Steelers don't always go for offensive playmakers in the first round, but after another postseason dud, even under a new coordinator, it's time for the Steelers to get serious about building out this WR room. Whomever the next quarterback is will appreciate it.
That is only leg one of Pittsburgh's grand, hypothetically OSU-centric plan, though. The Steelers are also known to be interested in Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard, a fifth-year transfer from Kansas State who enjoyed tremendous success in his lone campaign in Columbus.
Howard led the Big Ten in completion percentage (73.0), passing yards (4,010), and touchdown throws (35). There are valid turnover concerns, especially given his advanced age at 24, but Howard is mobile outside the pocket and more than capable of delivering NFL-caliber throws. If it comes down to throwing a first-round pick away on Milroe or adding Howard in the third round, the choice should be clear. It becomes even easier if he has a built-in connection to Pittsburgh's first-round wide receiver.
Now, that's not to say Howard would start in Week 1. He'd likely serve as the understudy to Fields, or whichever veteran signal-caller the Steelers track down in free agency. As a long-term project with a strong working relationship with Egbuka, however, Howard feels like a worthy investment.
This outcome would please Steelers fans a heck of a lot more than an overrated QB in round one or another uninspiring O-line pick.