Steelers just won’t stop chasing Arthur Smith’s old players

When the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Arthur Smith after he failed as the Atlanta Falcons coach, it was more than just a move to fill a need for an offensive-minded coach who could actually improve this offense. Apparently, it was also a recruiting tool so the Steelers could poach as many former Falcons players as possible. The latest player the Steelers are inquiring about is Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts.

You can’t blame them, either. He was supposed to be a generational tight end who would take the Falcons offense to the next level. In his rookie season, he lived up to the hype. Now, three years later, he’s closer to being a bust than an elite player. And maybe playing with a real quarterback like Aaron Rodgers could be what helps him regain his high-caliber status.

The Steelers have an elite receiver in DK Metcalf, but need another option to give Rodgers enough players to diversify this offense. The addition of Pitts certainly fits that bill. The Falcons probably aren’t going to give up Pitts just yet, but if the last three seasons are any indication, it might be worth exploring some trade options if he’s not going to progress like they originally thought when they drafted him fourth overall.

Pittsburgh needs help for Aaron Rodgers and Kyle Pitts is on their radar

Among many of the reasons Rodgers struggled last season with the New York Jets, one reason he wasn’t as productive was that he didn’t have chemistry with his receivers. The Jets had weapons, but they couldn’t get in sync with Rodgers. So while the Steelers are going to get aggressive in getting at least one more secondary target for him, it needs to be someone he can click with.

It didn’t help that Rodgers missed all of voluntary camp, which would have been a good time to start building a relationship on the field. While he should be in Pittsburgh for mandatory camp, it means he’ll probably have to work overtime to get in sync before the season starts.

Adding Pitts to this offense would certainly be a great addition, but what would that mean for Pat Freiermuth? He’s been a steady producer from the tight end position and I don’t see the Steelers going to 12 personnel to accommodate for excess tight ends.

Pitts is a big enough target that he could become a hybrid receiver for them too so that’s also an option. Pittsburgh is wise to look at any and all options to make sure this offense can thrive. By bringing in one of Smith’s former players, that ups the pressure on him to scheme his players open.

It’s a long shot, but adding Pitts could be the move for Pittsburgh if they want to win a playoff game. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in nearly a decade. They brought in Rodgers for that reason. Anything less would have been a waste of an offseason. They owe it to Rodgers to make his job as easy as possible.