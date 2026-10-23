The 25 greatest trash talkers in sports history

One of the most celebrated virtues in sports is sportsmanship — the act of showing respect to opponents and being gracious in victory and defeat. Most of the people on this list would probably say “F*** that.” Sorry kids, but that’s the kind of language that frequently flew out these athletes’ mouths.

While they were getting buckets, scoring touchdowns or beating people up, their mouths were just as active as their hands and feet. The things they said to opponents, media members, fans, and even themselves, are just as important to their legacies as everything they accomplished in their respective playing careers.

The criteria for our list is simple — who was the best at talking their talk. This isn’t a career accomplishment list, so players don’t necessarily get an edge for being great in their field. However, an athlete had to be pretty good to stick around long enough to compile a worthy trash-talking résumé.

Additionally, this is about what came out of the athletes’ mouths, so you won’t find players like Dennis Rodman on this list. While he was a menace and an elite agitator, he wasn’t much of a talker.

I could say enough talking, and that it’s time to get into the ranking, but this list would agree that there’s never enough talking. Nevertheless, here are the top 25 trash talkers of all time

Honorable Mention: Angel Reese, WNBA

Angel Reese talking trash to a fan. WNBA: JUL 13 Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Angel Reese’s trash talk played a major role in catapulting the popularity of women’s basketball. When she helped the LSU women’s basketball team clinch a national title, she broke out a taunt that was seen around the world. While plenty of people tried to make it bigger than what it was, the truth is that Reese is just a dawg from Baltimore, and she’ll never let anyone who watches her play forget it.

Reese has no back down in her game or her trash talk. She entered the WNBA and immediately started breaking records and going directly at the legends she admittedly loves. Despite her admiration for veteran WNBA players who had plenty of experience and accolades over her, Reese never hesitated to talk spicy or give a too small gesture to anyone. She even goes back and forth with fans when they get too chatty.

Reese is only an honorable mention because she’s just in her third season as a pro. Much like her on-court legacy, she’ll claim her spot amongst the greats in due time.

25. Zlatan Ibrahimović, Soccer

Everyone on this list could be characterized as polarizing, with their actions being viewed either as confident or cocky. Zlatan Ibrahimović is the perfect example of that thin line that elite trash talkers walk. The former soccer star routinely showed immense confidence in himself, talking so big that he had no choice but to show up and deliver.

Ibrahimović typically backed up his words, so the talking never stopped. He would score goals and get right in opponents’ faces, go to opposing teams’ sidelines to celebrate, and kept spicy one-liners in his pocket for whenever a microphone was put in his face.

24. Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor: MMA

Both Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor have a claim to be the greatest trash talker in MMA history, so they get to share this spot on the list. While both fighters kept fans entertained with their words whenever they were in front of microphones, they had completely different styles to their trash talk.

Sonnen leaned on a calm, storytelling type of style where he drew listeners in as if he was about to say something serious. Instead, the end result was always a silly, verbal jab meant to demean his opponents. He finished his MMA career with a 31-17-1 record, and naturally transitioned into commentating. Sonnen’s deadpan approach was different from most notorious trash talkers, but just as memorable.

Speaking of Notorious, McGregor had a much more stereotypical style of trash talk. The Irish mixed martial artist was brash, disrespectful, loud, and funny, and brought plenty of antics that made him a crossover star. Going 22-7 in his first 29 professional fights, McGregor was able to talk himself into a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and plenty more opportunities outside of MMA, because of the character he created with his trash talk.

23. Terrell Owens, NFL

Terrell Owens of the San Francisco 49ers | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

Terrell Owens was one of the best showmen sports has ever seen, and that’s why he’s known for telling viewers to get their popcorn ready. One of the best wide receivers in NFL history, Owens dominated with his speed and physicality, and he always had a celebration ready whenever he scored a touchdown.

His most famous celebration and trash-talking moment happened in 2000, when he was still with the San Francisco 49ers. In a game against the Dallas Cowboys, Owens scored two touchdowns, and after each score, he sprinted from the end zone to the middle of the field to celebrate on the Cowboys’ star. It was a celebration that required a lot of effort, and resulted in a confrontation the second time, but Owens didn’t mind going the extra mile to create a good moment.

He continued to prove that throughout his career, directing his talk towards anyone from rivals, to teammates, to media members.

22. Patrick Beverley, NBA

Patrick Beverley, as a 6-foot-2 guard, is one of the biggest nuisances in NBA history. Growing up in the basketball-rich city of Chicago, Beverley rose to prominence as a prep star because of his scoring ability. However, in the NBA, he made his name as a defender.

Beverley was one of the best defenders of his era, and he was always the first person to let the world know. He combined his tenacious defense with a pestering level of trash talk that hooked many of the greats from his era into quarrels. From Russell Westbrook to Damian Lillard to Kevin Durant to Chris Paul, Beverley knew how to get everyone’s attention, and he knew how to get in their head.

From going on podcasts and talk shows to downplay his rivals, to yelling and clapping in their faces while strapping them up, Beverley has created several memorable moments as he mocked his opponents. The fact that he emerged as a rival to so many all-time greats, while being a defensive specialist, speaks to how his antics made him a relevant character to his time.

21. Steve Smith, NFL

Steve Smith is an all-time great wide receiver, and there are two things that people always bring up about his playing career: he dominated at 5-foot-9, and he was one of the fiercest competitors to play the game. For whatever Smith lacked in size, he made up with a mentality to go after any and everybody in his way.

The elite wide receiver never bit his tongue, and was never bashful about the venom he was spitting on the field. If his button pushing led to things escalating on the field, he was always ready for a squabble.

Like most elite talkers, Smith transitioned into media after his playing career, and intentionally dialed back his intensity. However, Smith has showed that he can always jump back in his bag the second he’s called out.

20. Richard Sherman, NFL

Obviously, the man responsible for one of the most popular NFL interview moments had a spot reserved on this list. Former cornerback Richard Sherman was the voice of the legendary Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense, and he was as great in that role as he was shutting down receivers.

Sherman stayed in the ears of opposing wideouts, he routinely told media members how good he and his teammates were, and he pushed buttons to the point that he had to be ready to defend himself for real fights.

Sherman’s wrath wasn’t just reserved for players either. The cornerback famously went on First Take after his second NFL season, and told Skip Bayless, “I’m better at life than you.” That moment embodied Sherman’s style: direct and in your face.

19. Warren Sapp, NFL

Warren Sapp is a Hall of Fame defensive tackle, and if there was a Hall of Fame for talking trash, he would be in that one as well. The former defender dominated during his 13-year career, winning a Super Bowl with one of the best defenses of all time and a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Sapp did it all while running his mouth and dancing all over offenses. He was loud and relentless, and simply told opposing players that there was nothing they could do to stop what was about to happen. What made Sapp and his talk so special is that he was right. As a result, his talking only got louder and more frequent.

18. Shannon Sharpe, NFL

Shannon Sharpe of the Denver Broncos - File Photos -1997 | Allen Kee/GettyImages

Long before he was Uncle Shay Shay, hosting his own long-form interviews and sports talk show, Shannon Sharpe’s voice was well known for terrorizing defenders. Going from a seventh-round pick to a Hall of Fame tight end, Sharpe was impossible to cover as he helped the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens win championships.

The tight end made sure defenders knew they didn’t have an answer for him. His recognizable voice frequently echoed on the field, delivering witty and comedic trash talk. That’s why Sharpe’s transition to media was so effortless. The same character who shows up on camera in his media career is the exact same person he was when dominating defenses.

17. Rasheed Wallace, NBA

Rasheed Wallace won a championship with the 2004 Detroit Pistons, and he was also a four-time NBA All Star. While those are big parts of his legacy, his role as a tone setter is arguably the most memorable part of his career. Wallace brought the energy and intensity to every game he played in, and he had plenty to say to anyone who got out of line with him.

Speaking to his reputation, the former big man had 317 technical fouls in his career — third-most in NBA history when he retired. Wallace was also ejected 29 times in his career, an NBA record at the time of his retirement. That goes to show just how much he was talking throughout his career.

16. Charles Barkley, NBA

NBA great Charles Barkley played his last professional game in 2000, but he has remained one of the most popular basketball players in the world. The reason why is his on-air personality for the legendary show Inside The NBA. That personality that keeps everyone laughing is the same personality that made Barkley one of the biggest talkers during his day.

What made Barkley such a great trash talker is that he didn’t have a filter. He seemingly said anything that came to his mind and was willing to deal with any repercussions. That has carried over into his television career, making for great TV, and it made for great action during his playing career.

15. Russell Westbrook, NBA

Russell Westbrook is the epitome of never ducking smoke. The former point guard is a future Hall of Famer after putting together a record-breaking career, and he won over plenty of fans with his thunderous play style and palpable intensity.

Retiring with the most triple-doubles in NBA history, the other elite part of Westbrook’s game was his willingness to go at anyone in his sight who appeared to be on the other side. That includes players, who Westbrook would shout directly at, media members, who the former point guard was quick to set straight, and fans, who may have been on the receiving end of most of Westbrook’s gestures and words.

14. Michael Jordan, NBA

Michael Jordan talking in the 1996 NBA Finals Game 3: Chicago Bulls v. Seattle SuperSonics | Andrew D. Bernstein/GettyImages

This may seem low for Michael Jordan, considering how he’s revered as a fierce competitor, but Jordan went about his business in a different way than most of the people on this list. Make no mistake about it, Jordan could talk with the best of them, but he wasn’t considered to be a starter in the trash talking game.

Most of his memorable moments where he’s going directly at opponents is about him teaching them lessons, or responding after someone went at him first. Jordan’s relentlessness to embarrass opponents, with his play and words, after they tried him, is why he will always be respected as one of the best trash talkers ever.

13. Deion Sanders, NFL

If Deion Sanders never said a word, he would still be remembered as one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. However, to go along with all his special athletic feats, Sanders had a talk game that built a brand strong enough to last for four decades.

The man known as Prime Time gave the world quotes in the late 80s that are still being repeated today. While most of his words were about how great he was at whatever he wanted to do, Sanders was always ready to angle his words directly at opponents if the situation called for it.

That was best exemplified when he returned to Atlanta for his first game against the Atlanta Falcons, after leaving the team in free agency to join the San Francisco 49ers. Leading up to the game, Sanders emphasized his desire to go at it 1-on-1 with former teammate Andre Rison. The Falcons receiver was on board, and the two exchanged blows in the second quarter.

Clearly a different era, neither player was kicked out, and it made way for one of the coldest moments in sports history. The ball was thrown in Sanders’ direction and he intercepted the pass for a clean, 93-yard pick six. High stepping for what felt like most of the return, Sanders was looking directly at the Falcons sideline as he made his way down ghetto field. After the game, he told the media, “This is my house. I built this and this is my house.”

12. Chad Johnson, NFL

Chad Johnson is a true student of the trash talking game. He took all the fun, entertaining elements of the trash talkers that preceded him, and built on them to take things to another level. The former wide receiver is arguably the greatest celebrator ever, and that’s because he always had a plan since he knew he was going to score.

Since Johnson was confident enough to plan touchdown celebrations, he never had a problem letting defenders know that they wouldn’t stop him from getting to the end zone. With his vibrant personality, he had unique methods to get in his opponents’ heads, saying things in the media, sending opposing players gifts, and confronting them directly on the field — even telling them what he was about to do before successfully doing it.

Johnson’s trash talk was so legendary that he coined phrases like Child Please and Kiss The Baby, and his personality was so grand that he became Ochocinco culturally and legally.

11. Diana Taurasi, WNBA

Diana Taurasi calling someone out in a game between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty | Sarah Stier/GettyImages

Ask any WNBA player who entered the league after 2005 about their Welcome to the W moment, and they’ll likely give you a story involving Diana Taurasi. That’s because she terrorized the league with her basketball skill and nuisance-like personality for 20 years.

Taurasi is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, amassing a résumé that can compete with anyone’s, and retiring as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. It’s safe to say that her game could’ve spoken for itself, but she still decided to give it a little extra advocacy with her on-court menacingness.

Simply put, Taurasi was an agent of chaos, knowing just what to do to raise the temperature of a game. From talking trash to being extremely physical to even kissing an opponent, Taurasi was always prepared to take it there.

10. Kobe Bryant, NBA

Kobe Bryant is known for being one of the fiercest competitors in the history of sports, and while he primarily demonstrated that with his relentless pursuit of winning, Bryant was also known for his sly remarks that stuck with the individuals the comments were directed at.

The late Hall of Famer wasn’t a demonstrative trash talker like many of the people on this list. Instead, he took things right to the intended target’s ears, putting on a show for one. He would deliver ruthless comments to let opponents know that they simply weren’t good enough, or that they made a crucial mistake that would cost them the game. Bryant even learned other languages so that he could deliver a few words to any opponent crossing his path.

As many people know, Bryant’s trash talk wasn’t just reserved for opponents. He has a documented history of going after teammates if they were falling short of his standard. His fierce and brash approach, for everyone, is what made him the Black Mamba.

9. Reggie Miller, NBA

Reggie Miller may have the single most legendary trash-talking moment of anyone on the entire list. In Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Miller’s Indiana Pacers were taking on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Of course, that means Spike Lee was sitting courtside cheering on his Knicks and trying to get Pacers players off their game.

For three quarters, it worked, as the Knicks entered the fourth quarter with a 70-58 lead. However, Miller erupted in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 of his 39 points to lead the Pacers to a 93-86 victory. Before the comeback was even complete, Miller pointed and locked eyes with Spike Lee, before wrapping his own hands around his neck to emphasize that the Knicks were choking.

Since the Pacers got the job done that game, the moment instantly became canonical, and is deemed as Miller’s trash-talking magnum opus. However, the legendary moment really just captured an average night for Miller. He was an elite scorer and an equally elite talker. Everytime one of his shots hit the bottom of the net, he had something to say.

8. John Randle, NFL

As an undersized, undrafted defensive tackle, John Randle wasn’t supposed to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, he never got the memo. Randle also never got the memo that you shouldn’t talk trash to people bigger than you, because he spent his Hall of Fame career running his mouth to offensive linemen. Since those offensive linemen couldn’t stop him from getting in backfields, they had no chance of stopping Randle from talking.

The fierce defender took his craft as a trash talker seriously, scouting players’ personal lives just as he watched film on their games. When it was time to line up and play, Randle knew everything about the man across from him and could easily get in their head.

In the NFL, John Randle is synonymous with trash talking, and he admitted that it was an important part of his identity that helped him survive in the NFL.

7. Draymond Green, NBA

Draymond Green will probably go down as one of the most annoying NBA players of all time, and it’s safe to assume he loves that. The reasons why he has a claim to that title is because he was a part of a dynasty with the Golden State Warriors — fans always hate teams that win a lot — and Green was a relentless trash talker who could get under the skin of opponents, referees, and fans.

In order for the Warriors to have the success they did, everyone had to excel at their roles, and boy did Green embrace his. In addition to being a hellacious defender and offensive facilitator, Green took pride in being a villain. He didn’t mind pushing the buttons of opponents with his words, or getting kicked out of games when his antics went too far. Green was fueled by boos as if they were cheers, and he kept a constant dialogue with fans as if they were on the court.

While he has plenty of memorable moments in high stakes games, one of Green’s best trash talking moments came on a random Thursday in a regular season game against the Los Angeles Clippers. During the first quarter of the game, when a Clippers player was shooting a free throw, Green was heard on the court, talking to Paul Pierce, who was on Los Angeles’ bench, and he delivered the now classic lines, “Chasing that farewell tour, they don't love you like that. You can't get no farewell tour; they don't love you like that. You ain’t got that type of love. You thought you was Kobe?”

Green’s words instantly went viral and were logged as a top moment in his legendary trash talking career.

6. Gary Payton, NBA

Gary Payton talking trash to Michael Jordan in the 1996 NBA Finals Game 2: Seattle SuperSonics vs. Chicago Bulls | Andrew D. Bernstein/GettyImages

If you asked any fan who watched Gary Payton to picture the former NBA player in their mind, they would likely envision Payton in a defensive stance with the left side of his mouth slightly twisted up. That scowl is synonymous with Payton because he had a natural snarl, and his mouth was always moving to get words out.

Known as The Glove, because of his defensive prowess, Payton made plenty of noise while he quieted offensive players. He was a prototypical trash talker; incessant, in your face, and edgy. His Oakland roots were evident with every word, and he carried the trash-talking energy as if that was the only way he knew how to live.

5. Floyd Mayweather, Boxing

Floyd Mayweather carried an era of boxing, not just by being one of the most skilled fighters ever, but by being one of the most polarizing athletes in history. His skill was undeniable, but so was his ability to push buttons. Very few people mastered self promotion the way Mayweather did.

The all-time-great boxer delivered ruthless insults to his opponents, challenged media members as if they would step in the ring with him next and spoke with a never-tiring stamina. As a result of all his talking, everyone wanted to watch him fight. Many of those people were fans of Mayweather, but a great deal of folks were also tuning in hoping to see the boxer lose and finally be shut up. It never happened.

4. Satchel Paige, Baseball

Satchel Paige’s last baseball game was in 1965. The pitcher’s prime was decades before that, in the 1930s and 1940s, during his career in the Negro Leagues. However, he was such a special pitcher and legendary trash talker that he built a lore that has outlived him, and is respected by sports fans who weren’t even alive the same time as him.

That lore was created by Paige’s ability to mow down batters, while coming up with creative ideas to show just how much he believed in his stuff. While standing on the mound, Paige would tell batters the exact pitches he was about to throw. At times, he would refuse to throw a pitch until all his teammates in the field went back to the dugout or sat down, just to let it be known that none of his pitches were about to be put in play.

Paige wasn’t a front runner either, who only pulled out these antics when it was convenient. He was consistent no matter the circumstances. The moment that proved that was in the 1942 Negro World Series, which Paige’s Kansas City Monarchs won over the Washington-Homestead Grays. During one of the games in the series, the Grays had the bases loaded, and Josh Gibson, one of the best power hitters of all time was up to bat.

Typically, that’s a less-than-ideal situation for a pitcher, but Paige quickly made it clear that’s exactly what he wanted: the best pitcher vs. the best hitter, with all the chips pushed to the middle of the table. Paige had some commentary for every pitch, and like he did most batters, he struck Gibson out.

3. Kevin Garnett, NBA

Kevin Garnett had a voice that could cut through the raucous noise of a packed-out NBA arena, and that was on display everytime he took a basketball court. A South Carolina native, Garnett cut his teeth in Chicago’s fervent basketball scene during his final year of high school — a year and city that he said played a big role in developing his on-court persona.

Drafted into the NBA straight out of high school, Garnett entered the league the same way that he played his 21 years — talking s***. The Basketball Hall of Famer has told the story, multiple times, of the pre-draft workout where he emphatically introduced himself to the league. Overhearing Pat Riley ask why everyone was in attendance to watch a high school kid, which resulted in laughs from fellow general managers and scouts, Garnett took the dismissive question personally.

After crushing the workout for over 90 minutes, Garnett said he concluded things with a thunderous dunk, before letting out a yell and saying, “F*** you mean ‘why I’m in here?’ You don’t know why you in here motherf*****?”

That was a sign of what was to come. A walking embodiment of passion, Garnett relentlessly went at anyone in a different jersey. Sometimes he was ignored, sometimes his opponents were ready to fight. The reaction didn’t matter, though, because Garnett wasn’t going to stop.

2. Larry Bird, NBA

If you casually watched Larry Bird play basketball, you probably wouldn’t guess that he talked as much trash as he did. The Boston Celtics legend wasn’t really expressive. However, coming from his blank face were words that terrorized his opponents.

Bird was confindence. Since he always believed in his ability to come through, it was easy for him to talk to defenders before the job was actually done. That was exemplified before the NBA’s inaugural Three-Point Contest in 1986, when Bird approached his competitors and asked, “Who’s coming in second?” The answer was Craig Hodges, because Bird won.

That's how the Hall of Fame basketball player went about his business. He would tell defenders exactly what he was about to do to them, ask opposing coaches why they had certain players guarding him, and just flat out embarrass guys as they struggled to keep up with him.

1.Muhammad Ali, Boxing

Muhammad Ali Taunting Sonny Liston | Bettmann/GettyImages

Muhammad Ali is now remembered as one of the most beloved athletes of all time, but that wasn’t always the case. During his career, the legendary boxer was a polarizing figure, and a big reason why was that his mouth never stopped. Long before he proved he was the greatest in the ring, Ali was already telling the world how great he was, and boy did people hate that.

For as great as Ali proved to be in the ring, he was arguably better on a microphone. The legend always found the perfect words to prop himself up and make it clear that his opponents weren’t on his level, and he frequently did it with rhythm and rhymes. When he had someone in his crosshairs, he was relentless with his words, showing of his gift of gab.

Known as the “Louisville Lip,” Ali pulled out all his trash-talking stops to secure his first shot at a world championship. When Sonny Liston was the man in the heavyweight division in the early 1960s, Ali was just 21 years old, already telling the world that Liston was no match for him.

The young boxer took that energy directly to Liston as well. Ali rented a bus and drove from Chicago to Liston’s house in Denver, arriving at 3:00 am to tell the heavyweight champion to fight him. Ali also approached Liston at a casino in Las Vegas to trash talk him some more, and Ali was so relentless that Liston pulled out a gun and fired at him. The gun was filled with blanks, but it did get Ali to run away, and temporarily, stop talking.

However, Liston finally gave Ali a chance in 1964, and at just 22 years old, Ali made Liston quit on the stool after the sixth round, and became the heavyweight champion of the world. Ali immediately rushed to the side of the ring for an impassioned rant directed at the media, and the world.

”Eat your words! I am the greatest! I shook up the world!”