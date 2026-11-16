The new FanSided app puts all your teams in one personalized feed

At FanSided, we start almost every story with, “What does this mean for my team?” What does that lineup decision mean? How will that contract look in three years? How long will we be reeling from that trade? We know the news, but we work to answer what it means for fans who live this stuff every day.

We want to help you follow the whole game, too. Check the score, follow a drive, check the stats and read what our writers make of it all. And because you might care about more than one team, we want you to choose which ones belong together in one place.

So this week, we launched the brand new FanSided app to do just that: Bring together the news, analysis and familiar voices you come to us for, alongside live scores, stats, standings, game tracking, community and more.

The app is free to download here. Pick your favorite teams, choose which teams and topics send you alerts and make yourself at home.

Your passion has a new home. 📱



Introducing the NEW FanSided app! Personalize your feed with coverage from all your favorite sites, plus dedicated team hubs to follow the latest news, scores, schedules and game-day action. Everything you need to stay connected to the teams you… pic.twitter.com/XnwFOdZgmY — FanSided (@FanSided) November 16, 2026

All your teams belong in the same feed

If your fandom doesn’t stop at one team, your feed shouldn’t either. Put the Packers, Bucks and Brewers together. Follow the Yankees and Knicks. Add the College Football Playoff alongside the NBA Draft and whatever else keeps you checking your phone.

You’ll get stories from across FanSided’s team communities, as well as our national voices. These are the people who remember the trade you’re still mad about and understand why you’re already looking at next year’s roster.

FanSided

Keep up before, during and after the game

Open your team’s hub to read the latest stories and follow the action.

Live scores for NFL, NBA, MLB and college games.

Box scores and stats for NFL, NBA and MLB.

NFL play-by-play to follow every drive.

Team schedules, standings and rosters are available for the NFL, NBA and MLB and college. NHL, soccer and other team pages bring their latest coverage together. Check who’s putting up numbers, see how your rivals are doing and come back for our writers’ reactions when it’s over.

Pick the alerts you actually want

Want Bears notifications but prefer to check on the rest of the NFC North yourself? You can do that. Manage notifications by team or topic. Turning off a team’s alerts doesn’t remove its stories from your feed, so you can keep reading without every update buzzing your phone.

Give your football knowledge a workout

Daily NFL trivia gives you something else to settle besides who should have gone for it on fourth. Try the day’s challenge and see how much you know.

Become a Founding Fan

Create a free account by Dec. 31 to claim your limited-edition Founding Fan badge and unlock future perks. Your badge will appear on your profile, with more details on those perks to come. You can use the app without an account. Creating one also saves the teams you follow across devices.