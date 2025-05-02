USMNT news and rumors roundup for May. 2: Fulham could swap Antonee Robinson for Liverpool's Harvey Elliot

Antonee Robinson and Harvey Elliot could swap clubs

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson has been linked with Liverpool for some time now. The Reds' former Fulham player, Harvey Elliot, has struggled for game time this season, and a return to Craven Cottage could be on the cards for the midfielder. Therefore, it would make sense for the two players to be involved in a swap deal.

TBR Football reports, "Fulham have spoken about bringing Harvey Elliott back to Craven Cottage as Liverpool look at Antonee Robinson."

Robinson has made 10 assists in 33 Premier League games this season. The USMNT player is now regarded as one of the best left-backs in the division. However, Liverpool is also interested in AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. Kerkez's record in English soccer's top flight this campaign is two goals, with six assists in 34 games.

Despite winning the Premier League this season, Liverpool still needs to strengthen in certain areas. Andy Robertson has been preferred to Kostas Tsimikas by Arne Slot for much of the campaign. However, the Scotsman is now 31 years old.

Sebastian Berhalter could be a future USMNT star

Sebastian Berhalter has starred for the Vancouver Whitecaps recently in their 5-1 aggregate win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Champions Cup semi-finals. The midfielder scored twice and made two assists in both games against the Herons. Unfortunately, Berhalter will be suspended for the final versus Cruz Azul due to picking up three yellow cards in the competition this season.

The player is an American citizen and the son of former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. Due to his performances for the Whitecaps this season, there have been shouts for Berhalter to be called up for the Stars and Stripes. However, he is yet to play for his country at any level. It is probably a good thing that his father is no longer the manager of the national team, as there would be inevitable claims of nepotism.

Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast posted on X: "Would you like to see Sebastian Berhalter get called up to the USMNT for Gold Cup this summer?"

Berhalter was born in London, England, when his dad was playing for Crystal Palace. Therefore, he could also be eligible to play for the Three Lions.

Griffin Yow to extend his deal with Westerlo

Griffin Yow, who has represented the USMNT up to the U23 level, is enjoying a great season with Westerlo in Belgium. In 29 Jupiler Pro League games (including playoffs), Yow has scored seven goals with three assists. The club now want to extend his contract.

Tom Bogert revealed on X: "Westerlo want to extend the contract of American winger Griffin Yow and preliminary talks have started. Clubs in the Championship, Belgium and Netherlands are keeping tabs on situation for potential transfer bid if no extension. Yow’s deal expires next summer."

Westerlo seems a good fit for Yow right now, as he is at the club alongside USMNT international Bryan Reynolds. However, the player may want to test himself at a higher level, especially if a club from the English Championship or the Eredivisie comes in for him.