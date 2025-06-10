Wales player ratings: Craig Bellamy's unbeaten run comes to an end

Craig Bellamy could not make it ten games undefeated as his Wales side lost 4-3 to Belgium in a World Cup qualifier. Bellamy's team did well to come from three goals down to draw level. However, a late Kevin De Bruyne goal won it for Belgium on their home turf.

Belgium–Wales World Cup qualifier player ratings

Here are the Wales player ratings from the King Baudouin Stadium.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Karl Darlow (GK) – 5/10 –

Darlow was sent the wrong way by Romelu Lukaku from the penalty spot. He was then beaten by Youri Tielemans' strike from close range. The goalkeeper could have done better to keep out Jérémy Doku's strike. However, there was little he could have done about De Bruyne's winner. His distribution was good, though and started the move from which Sorba Thomas scored.

Connor Roberts (RB) – 4/10 –

Roberts was guilty of going to the ground to make a block instead of staying on his feet. He also left De Bruyne acres of space at the far post to win the game.

Joe Rodon (CB) – 5/10 –

Rodon's marking should have been better. He had a challenging night up against Lukaku.

Chris Mepham (CB) – 6/10 –

Mepham came back into the side and was often too eager to get close to his man. He also struggled against Lukaku. However, he did win Wales' penalty after he was fouled by Matz Sels.

Ben Davies (CB) – 4/10 –

Davies moved back out to left-back in the absence of the injured Neco Williams. However, the Tottenham Hotspur defender struggled to deal with Doku. Davies was then slow to get across to stop Tielemans' cross from which De Bruyne scored.

Midfielders

Ethan Ampadu (CDM): – 6/10 –

Ampadu struggled to keep Belgium's talented midfield at bay. However, he kept the ball and passed it about with ease.

Jordan James (CDM): – 5/10 –

Belgium's attack was also able to get past James too easily. Liam Cullen replaced him during the second half.

Harry Wilson (CAM) – 8/10 –

Wilson flourished whilst playing back in a more advanced role. He scored from the spot to put Wales on their way to getting back into the tie. The Fulham player then set up Sorba Thomas' goal. He was also involved in the build-up to Brennan Johnson's goal.

Forwards

Brennan Johnson (RW) – 7/10 –

Unfortunately, it was Johnson's handball that led to Belgium's penalty. However, he made amends by heading in Wales' equaliser, which was from a move in which the Spurs player was heavily involved. Rabbi Matondo was subbed on for Johnson in added time.

David Brooks (CF): – 5/10 –

Brooks had to drop back and do a lot of defensive work. He struggled to make an impact and was replaced by Mark Harris in the 63rd minute.

Sorba Thomas (LW): – 8/10 –

Thomas was not great defensively, but going forward, he was immense. It was from his corner that Mepham won his penalty. The forward swept the ball in to get another goal back for his country. Thomas then assisted Johnson's goal with a header back across the goal.

Substitutes

Mark Harris, 5/10

Liam Cullen, 6/10