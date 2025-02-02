Warriors best answer for Luka Doncic trade isn't LeBron James at all
The Los Angeles Lakers... traded for Luka Doncic in the early hours of Sunday morning on the east coast, or the late evening out west.
It's completely baffling. Not to call foul, but the Lakers of all teams getting a generational talent gift-wrapped for them by the NBA's most incompetent front office is maddening. There was no defensible basketball reason for Nico Harrison to swap Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. The Mavs' roster fits worse now, and the engine behind their 2024 NBA Finals appearance is no more.
All that "defense wins championship" nonsense is just that — nonsense. Of course defense is important, but Dallas was an excellent defensive unit last season, without Davis. The Mavs have an up-and-coming rim protector in Derrick Lively and several plus defenders on the wing. Davis raises their floor on that end, no doubt, but he dramatically worsens their offensive projection in comparison to Doncic. This is a total dud.
The Lakers have Luka Doncic and LeBron James right now, with a chance to build the next decade of Lakers basketball around a perennial MVP candidate. It's absurd to keep typing that and for it to be true.
Now attention turns to the Golden State Warriors, who have been active in trade talks ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. With Doncic in the division, there's increased pressure on the Dubs front office to do something. Anything, really.
The LeBron pipe dreams are nice, but it's out of the question. And, to be frank, the Dubs can probably find a more sustainable solution to what ails them on the trade market.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Warriors might benefit from Zach LaVine trade, rather than mortgaging future for soon-to-retire LeBron James
James, 40, is probably in the penultimate season of his NBA career. There's no doubt that LeBron has a few years left in the tank, but the four-time MVP doesn't seem eager to run himself into the ground. The Dubs could get a fun 1.5 years out of LeBron and Steph, but does it guarantee a championship in the current Western Conference? Not a chance. He doesn't appear willing to waive his no-trade clause anyway.
Golden State should probably consider options with a bit more longevity to them. One obvious target would be Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine, who can be had for next to nothing as Chicago attempts to rebuild in earnest. The Bulls have been trying to dump LaVine's contract since the summer, so Golden State could get an impact talent on the cheap while also dumping its own bad money, like Andrew Wiggins, in the process).
The Warriors and Bulls have engaged in "significant trade conversations" centered on LaVine, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. This hypothetical has some legs. We know the Dubs are also poking around Jimmy Butler and LaVine's teammate, Nikola Vucevic, but one could argue that LaVine's blend of youth and skill makes him the best option.
Still 29, LaVine is enjoying a career year in the middle of his prime. The discourse around his contract, which isn't even that bad, has distracted folks from his immense talent. LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on .511/.446/.797 splits, supplying his trademark burst and vertical pop on the perimeter.
While not a great defender, LaVine is a silky-smooth scorer who bombs a high volume of 3s and oscillates quite effectively between on and off-ball duties. LaVine should be a snug fit in the Steve Kerr offense and he'd provide the extra oomph this Warriors offense needs in a the halfcourt setting.
Maybe, just maybe, Golden State should prefer LaVine even to LeBron.