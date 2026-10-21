Dream vs. Valkyries player stats, box score and play-by-play for WNBA Finals Game 3

The Dream and the Valkyries split the first two games of the WNBA Finals, a series that has so far been defined for by tough defnese. Both teams have shot under 35 percent from the field and under 30 percent from beyond the arc through the first two games. The Valkyries took Game 1 with balanced scoring and late-game execution. The Dream took Game 2 with a 30-point, 16-rebound masterpiece from Angel Reese. The formula has been smothering defense and just enough shot-making to break through. Who can pull it off in Game 3?

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Dream vs. Valkyries player stats and team stats

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