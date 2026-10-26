Re-ranking WNBA Finals MVP candidates through four games

With the WNBA Finals series tied once again, we'd all better gear up for at least two more thrillers. Hey, we're not complaining — whatever extends this electric season as long as it will go. Plus, if defense is your thing, this series has likely kept you thoroughly entertained.

But even while the team offense has run a bit cold in some of these games, there have still been plenty of dominant individual performances to discuss. Let's take a look at the top contenders for this year's Finals MVP award.

4. Tiffany Hayes

Tiffany Hayes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be honest, I went back and forth between Hayes and a couple of others for this spot. But Hayes has shown some solid efficiency in the last three matchups — and quite frankly, I think it'll go to one of the top two players anyway. However, that doesn't negate what Tip has brought to this series for Golden State.

She started the series on the bench, where she spent the majority of the season. But after back-to-back 14 point games, shooting at around 45 percent from the field, head coach Natalie Nakase put her in the starting lineup. In Game 4, she brought some desperately needed offense for the Valks. She finished the game with 13 points, draining 5-of-10 from the field.

Seven of Hayes' 13 Game 4 points game in the fourth quarter as the Valkyries were combating a Dream team eager to climb back.

3. Rhyne Howard

Rhyne Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Howard's efficiency is definitely not where she would like it to be, she's been huge for Atlanta. Through the first three games, she averaged 4 steals per game — with 5 and 6 steals in the games the Dream won, respectively.

Game 4 was by far Howard's best offensive showing of the Finals. She put up 19 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist, shooting almost 43 percent from the field. Unfortunately, her ability to disrupt play took a hit as she recorded 0 steals. However, I still believe Game 4 could be a turning point for Howard heading into the next two games. If her offense and defense can stay aligned on the stat sheet, Howard could be the player for Atlanta.

2. Gabby Williams

Gabby Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabby Williams has been the Valkyries' best player despite team-wide shooting woes. If the Valkyries win the chip, I couldn't see MVP going any other way — right now. Even with things not always looking right, she's maintained just enough to keep the Valkyries alive.

Through these four games, she's averaging 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. In Game 1, she put up 26 points, shooting 36 percent from the field. She failed to shoot above 30 percent in Games 2 or 3, but she saw a glimpse of the Williams we know in Game 4. She finished the night with her highest numbers since Game 1: 17 points and 5 rebounds. Much like Howard, if Williams can get going in these next two games — specifically, her efficiency — it could be exactly what wins Golden State the title.

1. Angel Reese

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a series that has relied heavily on defense, it makes sense for the Defensive Player of the Year to be at the top of the MVP conversation, right? I've said it a million times, and I'll likely say it a few more times before this series ends: No one has brought more energy and determination to these playoffs than Angel Reese.

If you could win MVP solely based on energy and trash-talk, Reese would've already won. But good news for her: you win based on stellar performances — which she has also provided.

Reese became the first player to record a double-double in their first three WNBA Finals games. She's shown up on both ends of the floor, averaging 18.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game through the first four games of the series. She has also shot 47.1 percent from the field. Despite a tough showing in the Game 4 loss, she has been the Dream's X-factor in these Finals — you can expect that to continue.