Women's college basketball's most formidable defenses for 2026-27

The start of the NCAA women's basketball season is right around the corner. There's plenty to look forward to — from major players like Juju Watkins and Chloe Kitts returning from injury to seniors like Hannah Hidalgo and MiLaysia Fulwiley trying to make their mark before the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Many teams look different from the last time we saw them due to transfers, departures, and new additions. We've yet to get a great look at any of these new systems, but there's always room to speculate on potential. Let's steer away from the bucket-getters and highlight some intimidating defenses to keep an eye on this college basketball season.

South Carolina

Chloe Kitts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gamecocks have long put defensive pressure on their opponents, typically through a full-court press style of play. Last season, they allowed only 57.8 points per game to their opponents. However, they've lost a few of those heavy hitters this offseason. Raven Johnson and Madina Okot both moved on to the WNBA.

Here's why I think this Gamecocks defense is still one to be feared: Besides the simple fact that Dawn Staley focuses heavily on defensive efforts, she's also brought in Oliviyah Edwards and Jerzy Robinson. Plus, Kitts will make her return to the court after sitting out last season with a torn ACL.

Edwards is a 6-foot-4 forward, adding plenty of length inside. In her final high school season, she averaged a whopping 25 rebounds per game. Robinson brings versatility to this defense. She's a taller guard, at 6-foot-1, and is an excellent perimeter defender. Her high school coach, Alicia Komaki, told The State, "...I think what gets overlooked a lot, too, is how good of a defender she is... defensively is what we missed most from her. She can guard one through five positions, and she’s a great rebounder."

Duke

Toby Fournier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke was one of the better defensive teams last season; their defensive rating of 83 was in the top 20 across the NCAA and led the ACC. Their efforts are led by Toby Fournier, who is entering her junior season. Last season, she was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year late-season team. This year, I'd expect her role to only expand and her defensive abilities to widen, especially as we know Kara Lawson stresses defense.

The Blue Devils maintained a solid core of players, but also recruited some real talent in the offseason to help both with perimeter and paint defense. Taylor Sofilkanich is a 6-foot-4 center out of New Jersey who will bring length and strong rebounding. Sanai Green is a 6-foot guard out of Virginia; The Chronicle described her as "...an aggressive, physical defender, particularly in one-on-one matchups. Her size and strength allow her to stay on opposing wings on the outside, follow drives into the paint and contest at the rim."

UConn

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We all know Sarah Strong is one of the toughest rim protectors in the NCAA, and she led the team in steals and blocks last season. The Huskies closed last season with the best defensive rating in the NCAA. But with the departures of Serah Williams and Azzi Fudd, specifically, this team's defensive abilities were a bit up in the air.

However, in their exhibition game against Texas, I think they proved that this defense is still one to be feared. Per CT Insider, Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer stated, "Coach Auriemma doesn't get a lot of credit for his defense, and I think his defense is always good. He always talks about his offense and their flow and their movement, but I think defensively, his teams are always tough, and I thought they were tough tonight." Schaefer is a guy who is known to pressure his team into good defense; it's something he has always stressed. But UConn was able to force 15 turnovers in the exhibition match, leading to 15 points. They also held Texas to only 8 points in the third quarter.

The new UConn addition, Olivia Vukosa, a 6-foot-5 center, played around 18 minutes against Texas. While she only pulled down 4 rebounds, you can expect to see her more as she gets acclimated to UConn's system. She's a massive defensive addition; she finished her senior year of high school averaging over 18 rebounds and 4 blocks per game. If she and Strong can work together in the paint, things could get dangerous for the Huskies' opponents this season.

Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest, any team with Hannah Hidalgo at the helm is going to be a nightmare for their opponents. Last season, she averaged 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 steals per game, winning her the Defensive Player of the Year honors. Her prowess and energy are unmatched and only fuel everyone around her even more; you can expect more of that this year.

In a season preview interview with former Notre Dame player Kelley Deyo, the Fighting Irish head coach, Niele Ivey, stated, "She's (Hidalgo) one of the fastest guards in college basketball. I think she's going to have a lot of running mates with her. So, I think we're going to be able to extend our defense, put a lot more pressure on the ball... hopefully turn the ball over a lot so we can run."

Hidalgo told Deyo, "We're going to try to pick up for 40 minutes, 94 feet, and just be super tenacious on the ball defensively."

Notre Dame has brought in Jacy Abii, a 6-foot-3 forward; she brings loads of versatility on defense. Per WSBT's Matthew Anaya, Abii stated, "At my size, I can guard a lot of positions... That was one thing we talked about, being able to guard everywhere, guard everyone, stay in front, cause problems on the defensive end..."

Needless to say, Notre Dame's opponents' top priority will be protecting the basketball, or else they're looking at a long night.