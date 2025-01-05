4 best free-agent WRs on the market this offseason not named Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins is obviously the No. 1 free agent target for wide receivers this upcoming offseason. It seems the Cincinnati Bengals are interested in finding a way to keep him while also retaining Ja’Marr Chase.
But Higgins isn’t the only wide receiver that could have a bidding war. There are quite a few receivers that are looking for pay days. Higgins will probably yield the highest payout amongst the free agent wide outs.
Here are a few other wide receivers that are looking to either find a new team or sway their current one to throw another contract their way.
4) Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a cheap option that has a high reward for a team needing a deep threat
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown hasn’t been the same since he left Baltimore via trade to the Arizona Cardinals. His lone season in Kansas City was shattered by a shoulder injury this year. He’s played just two games and has nine catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns.
He’s a cheap option for a team that’s either looking for depth or looking for a deep threat. That said, because he hasn’t really been a true No. 1 option since he was in Baltimore, he may not be a target for teams desperate for a top target.
Brown can be a decent addition and because of his injury history this past season, won’t cost hardly anything to sign. He’s the type of player that could end up on a contender and be a depth option. He’s probably not much more than that, barring a breakout in the postseason.
He’s a name to watch that could move around if Kansas City opts to bring back Hopkins over him or even looks elsewhere or the draft for depth.
3) Chris Godwin has a bad injury history, but is a proven wide receiver that could help struggling offenses
Since his second year in the NFL, Chris Godwin has had just one full season played and that was last season. He played just seven games this year before a brutal ankle injury ended his 2024 abruptly and prematurely.
That said, before he was knocked out of the season, he was on pace for his fourth-straight 1,000-plus receiving yards season. It would have been the fifth of his career. He’s as good as it gets when it comes to being a No. 2 option.
He’s spent his entire career as the second option to Mike Evans and has still been one of the most productive and consistent receivers. Yes, his injuries have held him back. But he’s still a great option to have on your offense.
His value will take a hit as he’s aging and coming off a gruesome injury at that. But he could be a player that has some serious value to either a contending team or an offense that needs another reliable weapon to get over the hump.
2) Amari Cooper might be getting older, but he still can add value to an offense next season.
Amari Cooper left Cleveland early in the season in hopes of landing on a contender and possibly playing for a Super Bowl. While he went from being the No. 1 receiver on the team to more of a depth player, he still has a lot of value in the NFL.
He could end up back at Buffalo in the offseason, though that’s not likely. Buffalo made the knee-jerk move hoping to get depth when they were dealing with injuries to their wide receiver core. They may not need him at the start of next season.
But I could see him landing at a team like Kansas City as they need receiver depth. It feels like they’ll make a move for a veteran and Cooper should be fairly affordable. He had just 547 yards this season and four touchdowns, including 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Bills.
He probably won’t be the first receiver snatched from free agency this offseason, but he’ll definitely be a player a team like Kansas City will be looking at for depth.
1) Stefon Diggs is eyeing redemption in 2025 after his season was cut short to an ACL injury.
Stefon Diggs, while being one of the oldest pending free agents and coming off an ACL injury, might be the most popular receiver behind Tee Higgins. Diggs played in just eight games this season.
The Houston Texans were hit with wild injury luck this year losing both Diggs and later Tank Dell. Because Dell is suffering his second major injury in as many seasons, the Texans might look to free agency for a couple options.
They could look to bring Diggs back since he didn’t really get to grow with the offense this year. He was on pace to get close to 1,000 receiving yards this year, which would have been the seventh straight of his career.
Diggs is undoubtedly going to a team that’s in win-now mode. If he doesn’t head back to Houston, I could see him possibly landing in Kansas City or even Denver. Maybe even the Los Angeles Chargers. He should be relatively affordable thanks to his age and coming off an injury.