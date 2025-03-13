Aston Villa player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Club Brugge?

Aston Villa secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge, bringing the aggregate scoreline between the two sides to 6-1. Villa's next game in the competition will not be such a walk in the park, where they are set to play Unai Emery's former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Aston Villa –Club Brugge Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Aston Villa players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Emiliano Martinez (GK): 8

Martinez's long punt forward caused Kyriani Sabbe to bring down Marcus Rashford, and the Brugge defender was sent off. Martinez's long passing was a real threat to the Belgian side. Brugge caused Villa little problems when they were down to 10 men, but Martinez still comfortably held an effort from Chemsdine Talbi.

Matty Cash (RB): 6

Cash put in a solid performance in what was his first start for the club since a Premier League match with Chelsea on February 22.

Ezri Konsa (CB): 7

Konsa was comfortable in possession and played some excellent passes forward. The defender started the move that led to Marco Asensio's first goal.

Tyrone Mings (CB): 7

Mings was beaten in the air by Hans Vanaken, who was allowed a free header on goal early on. The England defender was also unexpectedly a threat in the opposition's box from open play. Pau Torres replaced Mings during the second half.

Ian Maatsen (LB): 8

Maatsen got forward opportunistically to score from a cut-back by Morgan Rogers. This was the left-back's first goal for Villa.

Midfielders

Youri Tielemans (CDM): 8

Tielemans tested Simon Mignolet from a free kick. He then played an excellent long pass that led to Asensio hitting the post. The former Anderlecht player's passing caused Brugge many problems. Tielemans also forced Mignolet into making another save with an effort from range.

Boubacar Kamara (CDM): 6

Kamara was solid but was replaced by Leon Bailey at halftime as Emery made an attacking substitution. The Jamaican's clever through ball set up Asensio's goal.

John McGinn (CAM): 7

The Villa captain started the game in a more advanced role but played deeper after Kamara came off for Bailey. McGinn played his part in Villa's opening goal.

Forwards

Morgan Rogers (RW): 8

Rogers linked up well with Rashford and set up Ian Maatsen's goal. He was replaced by Jacob Ramsey after 66 minutes.

Ollie Watkins (CF): 5

Watkins had a quiet first half and was taken off at the break for Asensio. The PSG loanee gave Villa the lead. He then hit the post before scoring again. Despite PSG being Asensio's parent club, he will still be able to face them in the next round.

Marcus Rashford (LW): 9

Rashford was denied a goal-scoring opportunity by a foul from Sabbe, who was sent off. The Manchester United loanee linked up very well with his teammates and assisted Asensio's second goal.

Substitutes

Leon Bailey, 7/10

Marco Asensio, 9/10

Pau Torres, 6/10

Jacob Ramsey, 6/10