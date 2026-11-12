3 reasons Arch Manning and the Texas offense are clicking at the perfect time

Left for dead not too long ago, the Texas Longhorns are suddenly back from the dead, winners of three straight games. The Longhorns were 4-2 midway through October, and there were some serious questions about whether they could make a College Football Playoff push.

Everything was on the table, especially under center, but Arch Manning has stepped up. Not only has his production improved, but the entire offense has also elevated their play. Texas is now rolling toward a Playoff spot and looking like true title contenders, and there are several reasons why.

Arch Manning is taking care of the ball and looking comfortable

Manning has been wildly inconsistent in 2026. Head coach Steve Sarkisian warned that everything would be evaluated following the loss to Florida, but instead of letting that affect him, Manning seemed to use it as fuel.

His play over the last three weeks has been a driving force in why the offense has turned a corner. Across Weeks 8-10, Manning went 62-of-88 (70 percent) for 729 yards, seven passing touchdowns and two picks.

Over the last two games, Manning hasn't thrown a single interception, which is the first time all year he hasn't tossed a pick in consecutive weeks. He's taking care of the ball, while looking as comfortable as he has all season long.

This is similar to how things went last year. After losses to Florida and Ohio State in 2025, Manning settled down and played better over the second half of the season. Three regular-season games remain, but the arrow is pointing up for the Longhorns.

Raleek Brown has stepped up to the plate as RB1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 07 Texas vs Missouri | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Hollywood Smothers, one half of the transfer duo Texas planned on using in the backfield, is reportedly done for the year with a torn MCL. That thrust Raleek Brown into the limelight, and he has answered the call with ease. Brown is an explosive and dynamic runner with the speed to break away from defenders in the open field.

In addition to his ball-carrying abilities, he gives this team another weapon as a pass-catcher. Over this three-game win streak, Brown has logged 48 carries for 272 rushing yards and a score. As a receiver, he has eight catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns, including a 23-yard touchdown grab that gave the Longhorns a 27-20 lead over Missouri last weekend that they never relinquished.

Brown averaged at least five yards per carry, with 15-plus carries in the wins over Ole Miss and Missouri. He's been the Longhorns' workhorse, and the more reps he gets, the better he's playing. This rushing attack is making things easier on the rest of the offense and is playing a role in this win streak.

Texas' receivers are making plays when it matters

Mississippi State v Texas | Tim Warner/GettyImages

After weeks of leaving Manning stranded looking for open receivers on shot plays, the Longhorns are now leaning on the quick passing game and are letting their playmakers make plays in open space. In the win over Missouri, almost a third of their passing attempts came at or behind the line of scrimmage.

They are getting the ball out and allowing their dynamic weapons to do the work. The speed that Ryan Wingo brings to the table is an advantage: This year, Wingo has a team-high 523 receiving yards with four scores. He's eclipsed 50-plus yards in two of his last three games.

As for Emmett Mosley V, his confidence and rapport with Manning are evident. When the Longhorns need a big play, it seems like Mosley V is the go-to guy. During this win streak, the former Stanford transfer has gone over 80 receiving yards twice, averaging at least 17 yards per grab.

That's all without mentioning Jermaine Bishop Jr. stepping up to the plate last week with star Cam Coleman sidelined. He tallied four grabs for a career-high 60 yards and a touchdown. Bishop Jr. is a freshman, but he's earned the trust of the coaching staff and Manning.

His high-end speed is electric and gives this offense another RAC weapon. Coleman's injury opened the door for more playing time, and that has provided Texas with more playmakers for their second-half push.