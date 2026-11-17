There weren't a lot of upsets in Week 11 of the college football season like it was a week ago, but that doesn’t mean the teams that won didn’t shed light on potential holes in their teams either. Miami clearly needs Malachi Toney and without him, this offense doesn’t reach its full potential.

There are quite a few contenders this year that might not be as good as their record or ranking suggest. If nothing more, they showed that maybe they aren’t as strong as we think. Here are four glaring red flags we learned from some of the top-ranked teams in college football.

Miami needs Malachi Toney if they want to contend in the CFP

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s clear that Miami needs Malachi Toney if they want to get back to the national championship, let alone win one. This offense has been struggling since Toney went down with a high ankle sprain that required surgery. They’re optimistic he can be back for the College Football Playoff, but at the end of the day, it might not matter if the Hurricanes don’t get there. In the two games the Hurricanes have played since his injury, they haven’t looked nearly as explosive as they did earlier this season.

Though Mensah’s numbers haven’t drifted too badly, it’s clear this offense isn’t the same without its top target. Because he’s going to miss the rest of the regular season most likely, that means if Miami’s offense can’t find a way to be dangerous enough, it could ultimately hurt their chances at having CFP success this year.

Utah’s defense isn’t quite as good as we thought

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Giovanni Richardson (5) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is to take nothing away from Utah and the season it has had. This defense is good, just not as good as we all thought it was. Arizona is a good team, but when you measure up Utah’s opponents against the ones they’ll face in the College Football Playoff, it’s clear they haven’t been playing great offenses. Arizona lit up the box score to the tune of 415 yards of total offense. Utah had season highs in both passing yards against (356) and passing touchdowns (3) in a game.

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Devon Dampier was able to take over this game on the ground, rushing for 100 yards and two scores. It’s highly unlikely he has that same success against an SEC or Big Ten defense in the CFP. I’m not going as far as to say Utah is fraudulent this year, but the Arizona game exposed some holes in their defense.

Texas is only as good as Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning did everything he could to throw that game against LSU. He had three interceptions in the game and every one of them was a terrible pass. This team is too good to be at the mercy of a quarterback like Manning. Yes, he scored the game-winning touchdown on a pass to Raleek Brown, but Manning did everything he could to throw that game for Texas. If the Longhorns want to be considered real contenders, they need Manning to play better.

Manning has grown over the last season, but he’s still making mistakes that are costing his team. Good quarterbacks can’t make the mistakes he’s making and that’s precisely why Texas is at his mercy.

Tennessee has a quarterback problem that’s going to get exposed

George MacIntyre has filled in under center for Tennessee, seemingly for the rest of the season, but there’s one problem with MacIntyre that’s going to eventually catch up to Tennessee and that’s he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in over a month. Now, Tennessee hasn’t needed the pass game to be elite in order to win, but in the playoffs, your offense can’t have holes in it. Right now, it’s DeSean Bishop and the Vols’ defense. MacIntyre also has two games with more than 190 passing yards.

Tennessee doesn’t have a pass-happy offense, and while MacIntyre has been a decent quarterback, it’s hard to overlook the fact that Faizon Brandon has the better numbers and this passing offense is a bit more threatening. Brandon has nine passing touchdowns and hasn’t started since Oct. 3 and thrown more than one pass in a game since then. Brandon may not be the answer, but the Vols have to figure out a way to get the passing game going.