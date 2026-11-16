Ranking the 5 most pathetic flops by SEC playoff hopefuls from a brutal Week 11

Remember when we were all worried the SEC was going to get at least five teams into the College Football Playoff — including a possible four-loss member? Well, all those fears were dispelled in Week 11 as five, count 'em, five teams (all of them ranked by the Selection Committee) lost on Saturday.

The SEC had a golden opportunity to prove its upper half deserved at least consideration to fill out the 12-team bracket, but most of those members fell flat on their faces when the spotlight was on them. Let's rank them by how bad of a loss they suffered and the impact it had on their CFP chances.

5. Missouri Tigers

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11 rank: No. 22

No. 22 Result: 48-21 loss to No. 1 Georgia

The Tigers already had three losses and were walking into Athens to face the No. 1 team in the country. Were they expected to lose? Absolutely. Did they have an opportunity to steal the biggest win of the season and boost their resume? Also yes. If Auburn hadn't taken down Georgia the last time it was ranked No. 1, then Missouri would've had less expectations on its shoulders. Instead, it received the final nail in its CFP coffin and can start planning for a Citrus Bowl berth (or something close to it).

4. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11 rank: No. 19

No. 19 Result: 24-17 loss to Oklahoma

The only reason this loss isn't ranked as worse is because Oklahoma upset Texas when the Longhorns were No. 1 in the nation. The only reason this loss is considered pathetic is because the Rebels got beat by QB John Mateer. Ole Miss was positioned to sneak its way back onto the CFP bubble with a win considering the other four teams on this list lost on Saturday and the Rebels got the benefit of playing on a Sunday. They blew it and now with four losses, there is little reason to believe Ole Miss has enough runway to try and sprint to an 11-seed across the final two weeks.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Cutter Woods | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11 rank: No. 17

No. 17 Result: 34-6 loss to Arkansas

No LaNorris Sellers? Big problem. The Selection Committee put too much faith in the Gamecocks by placing them on the edge of the bubble entering Week 11 and it failed to consider what South Carolina plays like without its starting QB. Granted, Sellers was ruled out on gameday after the rankings were released, but getting blown out on the road to the SEC's basement dweller is not a good look. Earning your fourth loss in that fashion is a CFP eliminator and should see the Gamecocks drop like a rock in the next rankings.

2. LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11 rank: No. 21

No. 21 Result: 22-21 loss to No. 6 Texas

Head coach Lane Kiffin is not delivering results befitting of his $13 million-per-season contract. The Tigers held a 21-13 lead entering the fourth quarter and allowed Texas to score nine unanswered points, including a practical walkoff touchdown with just seconds remaining in regulation. The only reason this blown lead isn't No. 1 is because LSU sat at No. 21 and would've still had an uphill climb. However, this was an entirely avoidable knockout punch and only exasperated the fact that concerns surrounding QB Sam Leavitt when he was in the transfer portal were, indeed, warranted.

1. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11 rank: No. 11

No. 11 Result: 21-14 loss to Florida

Insert Adam Sandler's iconic "You blew it!" quote from Billy Madison (1995) here. The Wildcats suffered their second consecutive loss after being ranked No. 6 in the Selection Committee's initial rankings and then were even given another chance at staying in the bracket by being placed at No. 11 for Saturday. Now Kentucky's pair of ranked wins (Texas A&M and LSU) are meaningless and even with the strong possibility a three-loss SEC team makes the playoff, head coach Will Stein's boys won't have another ranked opponent to try and make a strong last-minute pitch.