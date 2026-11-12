The College Football Playoff committee’s Week 11 nightmare scenario

The College Football Playoff bubble is at risk of popping in Week 11, and it could send the whole bracket projection into a spiral. Typically, teams ranked No. 9 through No. 14 are considered "on the bubble" and all but two of those programs play non-ranked foes on Saturday.

There's a real possibility that at least four or even all six of those teams fall and cause the committee to have to scramble at the next meeting on Sunday. There aren't enough metrics to try and explain away the amount of holding steady or elevating it would have to do to fill the 12-team bracket after such chaos.

In fact, the committee would essentially have to admit it's been favoring one conference this entire time. Either bubble teams stay right around where they were entering the weekend, or they get replaced with seriously non-deserving programs simply for the patch they wear on their jersey.

CFP Selection Committee's Week 11 nightmare: Make room for the all-SEC playoff

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Of course, we're talking about the SEC. There are five teams from the conference currently slated for CFP inclusion if the postseason started today. Should the five non-SEC teams on the bubble all lose in Week 11, the committee has a serious choice to make: Elevate more SEC teams and confirm the rumored push for a four-loss SEC program to be included, or ignore the chaos like nothing ever happened.

No. 9 Indiana faces No. 18 USC, and if the Hoosiers somehow fall at home to the Trojans, the defending national champions would be on the brink of CFP elimination — and the Big Ten's multi-bid hopes would be put on life support. No. 10 BYU, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 14 Houston, should they all incur second losses, they would all but guarantee the Big 12 just a single bid to the Playoff. The same goes for No. 13 Wake Forest, punching No. 7 Miami's ticket and cutting the rest of the ACC off.

Even No. 16 Oregon falling to Michigan would leave just two-loss No. 15 Iowa as the potential lone alternative for the committee to turn to in the Big Ten. Fans would love for this season to reflect the iconically chaotic 2007 campaign, but that many upsets may just be a step too far.

Those losses open the door for No. 17 South Carolina, No. 19 Ole Miss, No. 21 LSU and No. 22 Missouri to sneak back onto the bubble, giving the committee an excuse to position yet more SEC teams to fill the bracket. Actually, would this be a nightmare scenario? Wouldn't this just give them justification for the 24-team expansion that'll start in 2027?

It's the nightmare scenario for college football fans. The committee, whether it likes it or not, needs the teams it has shown little faith in to win lest it turn the playoff into the SEC invitational we've all feared it would become.