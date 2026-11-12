Supercomputer picks 12-team CFP bracket, keeps Notre Dame as top seed

The College Football Playoff selection committee’s weekly rankings are starting to fall in line with the bracket projected by our trusty supercomputer — with one notable exception.

The Opta supercomputer ranks every team in the FBS while assigning a “Playoff Potential” score that estimates its likelihood of making the 12-team Playoff field.

With three weeks left in the regular season — and with another weekend full of massive data points behind us — we refreshed the supercomputer’s rankings and found 10 of the 12 projected playoff teams appear in both brackets.

Let’s take a closer look at where the computer and the committee agree — and disagree.

Supercomputer projects final 12-team College Football Playoff field

Supercomputer rank Team Opta Playoff Potential CFP Committee Rank 1 Notre Dame 99.9% 5 2 Georgia 99.9% 1 3 Alabama 99.9% 3 4 Utah 99% 2 5 UCLA 98.6% 4 6 Wake Forest 98.5% 13 7 Miami 98.1% 7 8 Texas 97.2% 6 9 Tennessee 94.3% 8 10 Indiana 91.7% 9 11 Iowa 87.1% 15 12 Boise State 74.6% 24 13 Duke 69.6% NR 14 LSU 68.8% 21 15 Houston 58.5% 14 16 Ole Miss 49.3% 19 17 Oregon 48.3% 16 18 BYU 44.4% 10 19 Liberty 43.2% NR 20 Ohio State 42% 20 21 Arizona 40.9% 23 22 New Mexico 39.2% NR 23 South Carolina 30.7% 17 24 USC 26.6% 18 25 Oklahoma State 23.3% 25

Supercomputer’s first-round matchups

(12) Boise State at (5) UCLA

(11) Iowa at (6) Wake Forest

(10) Indiana at (7) Miami

(9) Tennessee at (8) Texas

Projected quarterfinal matchups

Boise State-UCLA winner at (4) Utah

Iowa-Wake Forest winner at (3) Alabama

Indiana-Miami winner at (2) Georgia

Tennessee-Texas winner at (1) Notre Dame

Notre Dame keeps hold of computer’s top spot

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say this about the supercomputer: It has been consistent. Notre Dame has held its projected No. 1 seed in each of the last three weeks. No reason to change now, certainly not after the Fighting Irish took down the Miami team that last week held the committee’s No. 1 slot.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

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In fact, the committee and the computer have the same five teams in the top five spots, just in a mostly different order. The committee has Georgia at No. 1, followed by Utah, Alabama, UCLA and Notre Dame. The computer puts the Bulldogs after Notre Dame and rounds out its top five with Alabama, Utah and UCLA.

Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Miami and Boise State also were projected in the field according to both the CFP committee and the supercomputer.

Committee, computer disagree on Wake Forest, Iowa, Kentucky

Iowa running back L.J. Phillips Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s where the computer and committee diverge. First, the computer loves Wake Forest. Like really, really loves Wake Forest. It puts Jake Dickert’s Demon Deacons in the No. 6 seed — one spot ahead of the Miami team that beat them at home in Week 3. Wake has reeled off six wins in a row, the last five by a combined 264-31, even if that last one (77-0) came against FCS Merrimack. The committee ranks the Deacs 13th, meaning they’d need some help to reach the Playoff for the first time.

And then there’s the team they’d play in the computer’s projected bracket: Iowa.

The Hawkeyes would sneak in as the No. 11 seed. They’ve won two straight and three of four, following up a 30-0 beatdown of then-No. 25 Wisconsin with a convincing win at Northwestern. Much like Wake Forest, Iowa is outside the top 12 in the committee’s rankings but is within striking distance. And with a closing stretch that includes games against Purdue, at Illinois and Nebraska, coach Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes are poised to push for a spot.

But the biggest discrepancy involves Kentucky, which was blown out last week by Tennessee. The committee has the Wildcats 11th, the last at-large team in the field. The computer — which is not a UK believer and had the Cats out of the field even before that loss in Knoxville — has them entirely out of the top 25, all the way down at 27th.

Big 12’s gripe

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The committee and the supercomputer also have rather different assessments of the Big 12 as a whole.

The selection committee has six Big 12 teams in its top 25 while the computer has four — and even more differences lie in who those teams are and where in the rankings they appear. The committee puts No. 3 Utah and No. 10 BYU in its bracket, with No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 14 Houston, No. 23 Arizona and No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, the Utes are the only Big 12 team in the computer’s top 14. It has Houston 15th, Arizona 21st, Oklahoma State 25th — and Texas Tech out of the top 25 completely, down at 28th.