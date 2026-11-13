4 ranked teams whose seasons are officially over if they lose in Week 11

Week 11 of the college football season is underway, and with the regular season winding down, the pressure within each game continues to rise. For several teams, their seasons are on the line, and if they lose, things will officially be over.

Considering there are only 12 spots in the College Football Playoff, not everyone is going to make the cut. This puts Ohio State, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri in the spotlight this weekend. Any that lose can start turning the page to 2027.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes are 6-3 with two straight losses. The latest came at the hands of Oregon and dropped them to No. 21. That's their lowest ranking in the polls since 2014. They are facing an uphill climb with quarterback Julian Sayin sidelined and Luke Fahey now under center.

With Fahey being QB1, they need everyone else to elevate their production if they want a chance at making the playoffs. The room for error is gone, and with Northwestern next, the Buckeyes need to come out with a win.

They are massive double-digit favorites in this duel as the home team. If they fail to handle business against a school they hold an all-time record of 66-14-1 against, the vibes will be near an all-time low. Sayin's injury stunted expectations for the season, but if they lose in Week 11, they might as well start preparing for next year.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Missouri Tigers have hit a rough patch, dropping two of their last three games. They sit at 6-3 and are ranked 22nd. The 14-point loss to Texas last week dropped them four spots in the rankings. And the slate doesn't get easier.

The Tigers are set to travel to play the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Heading down to Sanford Stadium is a tall task, and if Missouri wants any chance of coming away with a win, they will have to bring their A-game.

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, they can't afford to lose another game. Finding a way to beat the top team in the nation would be huge for their resume, but if they can't pull off the upset, they will have no chance at a CFP run.

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LSU Tigers

LSU coach Lane Kiffin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The LSU Tigers are also nationally ranked at No. 21 and are 6-3. They are coming off a 31-13 loss to Alabama, their third loss to a ranked opponent. And the competition doesn't ease up, as No. 6 Texas comes into Death Valley.

The Longhorns seem to have found their groove, winning three straight games. They have hit their stride and are playing some of their best ball. In order for the Tigers to come away with a win, they are going to have to do one thing that coach Lane Kiffin has struggled with.

As a head coach, he is just 6-18 against AP top-10 teams. He has already lost to No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Alabama this fall. They gave up 30-plus points in each of those games, and with the Longhorns scoring that many points in three consecutive games, it could be an uphill climb for LSU.

They haven't been able to answer the call this year, and if they want to keep their season alive, they need to defend their home field and come away with a win. If not, the season is over.

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a similar story for the Rebels, who have lost two of their past three outings, to Texas and Georgia. They currently sit at 6-3 and are at No. 19. Though they kept quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on campus this year, their chances of getting back to the College Football Playoff are fading.

The 35-point loss to Georgia was the most brutal loss of the season for this team and put its room for error at zero. They now have to travel to Norman to face off against Oklahoma, which won't be easy.

The Rebels need to get back into the flow they had at the beginning of the year if they want to extend their season in the CFP. For that to happen, they needs to play their best ball, led by the offense. If they fail to be road warriors on Saturday, the season won't end the way fans hoped.