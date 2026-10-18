Are Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes cooked after Tennessee loss?

Alabama has lost two consecutive games and clearly don't look like a top-10 team. Yet, their seemingly reserved spot in the College Football Playoff may not be completely endangered ... yet.

The Crimson Tide were cumulatively outscored 46-27 by Georgia and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks and have now fallen to fifth place in the SEC standings (and No. 13 nationwide). That's not a knockout punch, unfortunately for the haters, but it is a deep hole to climb out of going forward. The way the conference seems to be cannibalizing itself, don't be surprised if the Tide find a path back into the title game mix.

Week 7 was one of the wildest in recent memory. For the first time, five of the Associated Press' top seven teams lost in the same day. On top of that, five of the SEC teams ranked in the top 16 also fell. It feels like it's 2007 all over again, but Alabama may have actually benefitted from all the chaos.

Alabama's CFP path after Tennessee upset: SEC chaos will benefit Tide

Despite two losses, Alabama is going to be given the benefit of the doubt like it always does. The program made the 12-team CFP last season with three losses, albeit the final one coming in the SEC title game. There's still a chance the Crimson Tide qualify to play in Atlanta in December, but that's only as long as the conference continues to maul itself.

Here's how Alabama's remaining schedule lays out:

Oct. 24 vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 31 BYE

Nov. 7 at No. 18 LSU

Nov. 14 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21 vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 28 vs. Auburn

That's about as favorable a schedule the Tide could've wished for after getting knocked around the last two weeks. Texas A&M could easily be a trap game should head coach Kalen DeBoer not do enough to turn his guys around from the recent disappointments. The bye will be much welcomed at that point.

After that, LSU offers the most significant challenge coming out of the break. The Tigers have been extremely inconsistent themselves and if Alabama is back to playing like itself, the Lane Train won't have enough steam to get by, even at home. However, if the Tide are still struggling, expect this to be the matchup that could end Alabama's postseason quest.

The last three weeks of the season are an embarrassment to the sport. Sure, Auburn just took down No. 1 Georgia on the road, but that's going to be their only signature win of the year. This would be new head coach Alex Golesh's first Iron Bowl and the lights will be too bright for him at Bryant-Denny Stadium. If Alabama somehow runs the table here (having avoided a loss to LSU or Texas A&M), it would be a travesty for the CFP selection committee to deem the Tide worthy of the playoff.

Should Alabama's CFP chances be cooked at this point? Yes, literally any other team not in the SEC would be on life support with two losses. But the SEC branding, like with Texas, is keeping its members afloat. Of course, if this were 2027 with the expected 24-team playoff, Alabama would still have a lot of breathing room before worrying about exclusion.