CFB Hot Seat Watch: Deion Sanders, Brent Key and new faces feeling the heat

Suny Dykes still remains at the top of the list of coaches most likely to be let go. But there are plenty of names joining him this week.

This college football season has shown that it only takes a few bad games for a coach to move from hero to hated and from institution to unemployed. This week is no different and it will be interesting to see which ones last the season, which ones get dismissed after the season and which ones make it through the purge and get to 2027 with a lot of changes.

5. Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffalo

Deion Sanders has money, fame, and everything that goes with it. He has also not had a decent team in Boulder since the departure of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders looks like a one trick pony, someone who can only win if he hits on a generational talent like Hunter. Since then, he has had some hits with Jordan Seaton, but even he left the program to transfer to LSU with some unkind words about the culture.

Colorado, who has put all their apples in the Coach Prime basket may not want to fire him. With the health challenges Sanders has faced, they may not have to. There is a solid chance Coach Prime decides to just hang it up and heal. But if he doesn’t, Colorado has a tough decision in front of them.

4. Greg Schiano, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week, another mention of Schiano. He will remain on the list until the plug is finally pulled. According to reports, that is guaranteed to stretch into next season.

3. Brent Key, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being the toast of the town last year before a late season loss kept them from the ACC Title Game, Key is now becoming a pariah.

An opening week loss to Colorado was a sign of things to come and this has concluded this far with the 44-17 home loss to Louisville on Saturday. Forget about a bowl game, there is a real chance that Key and the Yellow Jackets will finish at 2-10 and be the worst team in the ACC.

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The administration needs to look carefully at what he could have accomplished this season and what he has accomplished. The results are far from impressive and do not bode well for another season in Atlanta.

Key took the desperate move of dismantling his coaching staff on Monday when he fired four coaches including defensive coordinator Jason Semore. This is the first step in attempting to show the administration that he is willing to do whatever is needed to get better.

2. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whittingham made a short appearance on this list earlier in the season. Now though, he is firmly parked near the top.

Whittingham made a desparate move firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday, just one day after scoring only six points in a loss to in-state rival Michigan State at home. Whittingham, as oblivious as ever, still has his head in the sand as to how sad things really are around Ann Arbor and it is time Michigan makes the decision to show him.

Currently, the university is between presidents and athletic directors, buying Whittingham some time. But with both set to be in place soon, Michigan will make whatever move they are going to in short order.

This week brings a road game against Oregon and if Oregon continues to play the way they did in beating Ohio State on Saturday, a 20-point loss might be the final push the school needs to get in line on the coaching search.

1. Sonny Dykes, TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, Dykes looked like he was finally going to lead TCU to a big win. The Horned Frogs jumped out to lead on the Arizona Wildcats and held the lead into the second half. The team put up a valiant effort but still lost the game in the end.

It shows how far this squad has fallen in recent seasons that a close loss to Arizona is as good as a win in the eyes of some. This should not be the standard for TCU — a team with financial backing which can allow it to compete in the Big XII and for a playoff berth once again.

Energy needs to be brought back to Fort Worth and a new coach is needed to get there. Both sides need a fresh start and it is coming soon.