College football hot seat rankings: Kyle Whittingham has sealed his fate

The college football hot seat list is starting to get all messed up. Rutgers AD Keli Zinn has already made the announcement that Greg Schiano is coming back for 2027. This means a weekly regular on the list is now off. But, with plenty of bad results this week, some other names have risen.

So here we go with the newest list of coaches on the hot seat after this week’s games.

5. Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

The final spot this week came down to Riley and Dabo Swinney. The fact that USC has more money and Riley’s buyout is just a slight bit lower made this decision. Both schools would be happy to see their coach go this off season. They might not be able to do any better, but they would still take the new over the old and stale.

Riley and his Trojan team did not show up for the final part of Saturday’s game at Indiana, and this allowed the Hoosiers to pull away for the 27-13 win.

USC was again far less physical than their opponent and this has been a thorn in the side for all of Riley’s teams. He could get away with it at Oklahoma in the Big XII conference but not in the Big Ten. If he needs any proof, he can look down the street to UCLA where Bob Chesney has his team playing physically and this has them undefeated heading to the playoffs — something Riley has still failed to accomplish.

USC wants someone new., someone like Chesney at UCLA. The only way they can get that is to dismiss the old and busted and replace it with the new and physical.

4. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beating USC and allowing only seven points in the game, it looked like Wisconsin and Fickell had turned a corner, and eight wins were in store for the Badgers. Instead, they traveled to Maryland, who had already fired their coach and was starting a backup quarterback, and lost 24-21.

With a rivalry game against Minnesota still left on the schedule and a 30-0 rivalry loss to Iowa already on the board, even a 7-5 record may not be enough to save Fickell.

Fickell is a perfect fit for a school who needs to develop players the way he did at Cincinnati. But this is not what the Big Ten schools are looking for and this has caused him to fail in Madison.

Should James Madison decide to pull the plug on the Billy Napier experiment, Fickell would be wonderful for the Dukes. Otherwise, any other school in the Group of Six will be lucky to have him once he is let go.

3. Tosh Lupoi, Cal Bears

California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Season one or not, Lupoi has been having a disastrous time in Berkley. It showws most recently in an embarrassing 36-7 loss to Virginia.

After already firing his offensive coordinator, Lupoi has no one else to blame for the disaster. They came into 2026 as a dark horse in the ACC, they are now fighting with Boston College, Georgia Tech and Stanford for the basement. With Georgia Tech and Stanford both winning this week, Cal has a head start on getting there.

Lupoi is a good defensive coordinator. He will easily find another job as one next season, but Ron Rivera needs to do his general manager duties and let him go before the program falls back even further in the ACC.

2. Sonny Dykes, TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dykes finally pulled off a victory on Saturday — a 20-10 decision over Kansas State, who has been playing all season missing most of their starting offensive line and with quarterback Avery Johnson banged up.

Dykes — who has had good offenses in recent seasons — has been unable to find any offense in 2026. Along with the distractions caused by locker room fights and Dykes’ own words, his time should be at an end in Fort Worth.

When Tosh Lupoi inevitably gets let go at Cal, Dykes could return there. But as for TCU, he doesn’t fit there any longer.

1. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s over. This is the sentiment of Michigan fans and anyone who watched the game between Michigan and Oregon on Saturday.

Whittingham has no answers and is throwing everything possible at the wall. During the 31-7 loss to Oregon, Whittingham benched Tommy Carr for Bryce Underwood, only to then bench Underwood and replace him with Carr again.

Even during timeouts and team huddles, the sight of Whittingham slinking away from the team with shoulders dropped and seeming completely disengaged shows that he too, knows that time is here.

Michigan wants to hire a new athletic director before making a move at coach but, the time is now and the AD needs to be hired this week to make sure they can get the best coach possible for the team. Especially with a team like USC also having a chance to come open this cycle.

Whittingham is undeniably a good coach. But he is not for the Big Ten, and he is not good for Michigan. Send him to a school like Colorado or Virginia Tech and he can thrive — but not here and this season has proven it.