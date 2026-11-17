Georgia (No. 1) and Utah (No. 2) remained the top two teams in the AP Poll released Monday after the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game was finally played on Sunday afternoon. The delay in the release was not the only strange thing aobut these rankings though. Some teams got more credit than they earned, while others are still looking up at opponents they’ve already beaten.

Here's everything the AP Top 25 poll got wrong after Week 10 of the college football season.

No. 25 Ole Miss stays ranked above the team that just beat it

After being dismantled by Georgia last week at home, it was written right here:Every way the AP Top 25 college football rankings make no sense: LSU, Ole Miss and SEC bias. We wrote that the Rebels did not deserve to remain in the AP Poll. Now, after a second loss in a row, they are still ranked somehow.

This week, in a move that shows complete bias toward Ole Miss, the SEC allowed Ole Miss to cry foul and avoid playing in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday after the FAA issues would have caused them to take a bus to the game. Rather than tell the Rebels to get on the bus, they told Oklahoma to agree to a rescheduled Sunday game or they would be made to forfeit.

Despite the shady interaction, Oklahoma still showed that they were the better team, beating Ole Miss 24-17 for the Rebels' second loss in a row.

While Oklahoma is still the first team out of the Top 25 rankings, Ole Miss, who is 6-4, (they have the same record as Oklahoma) are still ranked at 25. One slot ahead of the team that just beat them.

Neither of these teams deserve to be ranked. But to have Ole Miss ranked above Oklahoma, despite Oklahoma’s win and their result against Georgia in Sanford Stadium, shows why AP voters need to be vetted more often.

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No. 16 Ohio State gets a five-spot boost for an underwhelming win

Ohio State, after being dog-walked by No. 14 Oregon 41-28 at home last week and dropping to 21 in the AP Poll moved up five spots with a 28-19 win over a Northwestern team that has found themselves in trouble in recent weeks, with losses to Oregon and No. 13 Iowa preceding this matchup in Columbus.

Jeremiah Smith, who had 11 receptions for 117 yards and 1 touchdown to break the all-time Big Ten career receiving yards record, should have been the story coming out of the game. Instead, the Buckeyes’ five-spot jump after a modest win deserves scrutiny.

Lucky for us, the playoff committee has shown this season that they do not take the AP Poll as seriously as the previous committees did. They have their own minds and hopefully, this remains steady this week as Ohio State has risen too high and Ole Miss should be no where near the top 25.

No. 19 Arizona climbs three spots after a loss

Wait what? You heard correctly. A team, not in the SEC, lost a home game and moved up in the rankings this week from 22 to 19. Arizona played a great game against Utah on Saturday.

The Wildcats led the game early, and the second half was a back and forth contest that ended with the Utes pulling out a 40-39 win in Tucson. Arizona looked like a worthy Top 25 team in this game. But moving up in the rankings after the loss is a bit much.

Keeping them at 22 or even at 25 instead of Ole Miss would have been entirely acceptable. Moving them up to 19 is a bridge too far. But at least it is no longer just the SEC getting all the breaks for a difficult schedule with the Arizona losses coming to Utah (2), BYU (12) and Texas Tech (11). The only three Big XII teams ranked above them in the poll.