Heisman Trophy Power Rankings after Week 5: Trinidad Chambliss is the best QB of the bunch

There have been amazing quarterback seasons so far this season. From Keelon Russell and Trinidad Chambliss, the numbers are not lacking. This generally makes the award simple to hand out.

But, this season, the two best players in the sport are not quarterbacks and need to be considered far more than in past years. Here is how we see the top five Heisman Trophy contenders at this point in the 2026 college football season.

5. Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama

After leading Alabama to a convincing 56-23 win over Kamario Taylor and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Russell is the biggest thing this week. If he can continue his production Saturday against a strong Georgia defense, he could jump to the op of the power rankings and solidify his position even further.

This is a completely different offense than Alabama had under Nick Saban. Far more pass heavy, Russell has shown himself to be able to be comfortable in this situation to this point. His continued play and the ability of the defense to hold opponents to just few enough, could lead the Crimson Tide to their best season under Kalen DeBoer.

4. Darian Mensah, Quarterback, Miami

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With nine incompletions against Clemson on Saturday, Mensah now has a total of 21 on the season. It is the first time in 2026 that Mensah has finished a game with fewer touchdowns than incompletions in the year — a remarkable stat through five games.

Mensah has completed 112-of-133 passes for 1,438 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions as Miami has started the season strong and they look to return to the National Championship Game this season in Las Vegas.

With Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate catching passes and Mark Fletcher Jr. now healthy at running back, Mensa will have more opportunities to get into the top spot. In fact, the November game against Notre Dame might be winner-take-all for the Heisman Trophy.

3. Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Illinois came into Ohio Stadium and decided to cover Smith one-on-one and it turned into 12 receptions for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This week, the Buckeyes traveled to Iowa and the Hawkeyes decide to double and triple team the star to hold him down. He went for 11 receptions for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns — technically better. Through five weeks, Smith leads the country with 44 receptions, 823 receiving yards, and is tied for first with 9 touchdowns. Despite the volume, Smith also ranks tied for 30 with 18.7 yards per catch. He is also catching everything which comes into his orbit as he has these numbers on 56 total targets from Julian Sayin.

It is a shame that not enough Heisman Trophy voters watch games rather than box score scouting. If they did, Smith would be at the top of these rankings by far, the same way he is in the Las Vegas odds. But with voters being stretched thinner and less engaged with true research, he must come in just behind the top two quarterbacks.

2. CJ Carr, Quarterback, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it has not been stellar for Carr this season, the Irish came in as a title favorite and to this point, they are still undefeated.

His only chance to have a Heisman Trophy-worthy moment looks like it could happen against Miami and Mensah on Nov. 7. If he can win this game and out duel Mensah in the process, Carr will shoot to the head of the class. Until then, he ranks below others if the season were to end now.

1. Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss

He wasn’t bad against Florida. But he also did not lead them to a win in a game where a letdown needed to be avoided. After winning convincingly over Ole Miss in Week 4, the Florida Gators laid an egg in their own let down spot against Missouri. This does not benefit Chambliss either.

One thing which Chambliss does have going in his favor is the upcoming schedule for the Rebels. With remaining games against Missouri, Texas, Georgia, an elite defense in Oklahoma and an Egg Bowl against Kamario Taylor and Mississippi State, Chambliss will have plenty of opportunity to have another moment to add to his game against LSU.

Overall, Chambliss is the top quarterback in the country. But, with the schedule upcoming and the number of other performers with better numbers, a lot will need to happen for him to win the Heisman Trophy in (probably) his final college season.