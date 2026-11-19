The fix is in. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee proved in its third rankings reveal on Wednesday its main objective is to pad the resumé strength of SEC teams.

Four, count 'em, four SEC teams with four losses were ranked by the committee, while two in the same league that were ranked in Week 11 and earned a fourth loss were dropped completely. There are 22 non-SEC teams with four losses that were not ranked at all. There's only one possible reason for that kind of asinine decision: Maintain a safety net for multi-loss SEC teams already projected in the 12-team bracket.

We call this "The SEC resume boosting pod" pic.twitter.com/cZReFpAAl8 — Nate Bishop (@NateBish) November 18, 2026

No. 3 Alabama (who doesn't deserve to be that high in the first place) has two losses and in any other year would be nearing the bubble, especially with a cupcake matchup like Chattanooga on deck in Week 12. But because the committee constantly keeps a harem of a half-dozen SEC teams in its rankings (as does the AP), it's nearly impossible to make a strength-of-resumé argument against the Crimson Tide and others because that strength is manufactured.

CFP committee keeps pumping out quality wins for SEC teams

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This point needs to keep being hammered over and over again. The SEC is only in the position its in as the most "powerful" conference because AP voters for decades kept telling fans its teams were the best and, therefore, artificially strengthening the quality of its schedules. The committee is now reinforcing that strength by giving multi-loss SEC teams places in the Top 25; it doesn't deserve any more than non-SEC teams with the same record.

It's just another way to insulate the conference from dropping below a minimum of four representatives in the playoff bracket. Multiple SEC teams have incredulously easy matchups with FCS foes in Week 12 so there's no way they can slip ahead of the final weekend. Keeping these four-loss SEC teams in the rankings this late in the season is meant to lend more leniency to the committee's assessment of higher-ranked SEC contenders.

Essentially, Alabama has been locked into the 12-team bracket regardless of whether it suffers a third or even a fourth loss. Say the Crimson Tide loses to Auburn in Week 13. The committee will point to the Tigers' win over No. 1 Georgia as that being a strong loss for Alabama. Georgia is ahead of undefeated teams like Utah and UCLA by virtue of the patch it wears on its jerseys because it gets the benefit of the manufactured strong schedule argument.

Now, say Alabama loses again but this time in the SEC title game to Georgia. The Committee can hide behind its precedent from last year where it bumped Notre Dame for a three-loss Alabama because it wasn't going to punish a team for qualifying for a conference championship game. The third place finisher in the Big 12 (who would be no worse than three losses) would more than likely get the short end of the stick in this scenario.

The Committee isn't even trying to hide it anymore it seems. With conference championship games disappearing with the advent of the 24-team playoff in 2027, it's attempting to forge new precedent to keep as many SEC teams in the field as possible. If it were next year, a disgusting eight SEC teams would qualify for the bracket based on the Week 12 rankings.