The 2026 college football season is quickly fading away, as there are just two weeks left in the regular season. Teams are looking to make their cases for the College Football Playoff, and others are building their cases for awards. The Heisman Trophy is the most illustrious award in college football, and there are plenty of intriguing candidates. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith has been on a tear this year, and his dominance is on full display.

Smith is second in the nation in catches (80) and receiving yards (1,317), while being tied for first in receiving touchdowns (15). Despite Julian Sayin being out for the year with an elbow injury, Smith isn't letting that slow down his production. The Buckeyes have games against Michigan and Nebraska left on the schedule, giving Smith the runway to continue bolstering his stats. On multiple sportsbooks, Smith is the favorite to win the Heisman, but who else could give him a run?

1. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah transferred to Miami in 2026, and he's been lights-out for the Hurricanes. He's led them to a 9-1 record and they look full steam ahead towards securing a Playoff spot. Mensah currently ranks first in the country in completion percentage (76.3), fifth in passing yards (3,076), and tied for second in passing touchdowns (29).

Not only is he torching opposing defenses, he's taking care of the football, with just two interceptions. What's also impressive is what Mensah has gone without Malachi Toney for the past two games.

Against Notre Dame and Duke, Mensah has gone 54-of-84 (64 percent) for 651 yards, four passing touchdowns, and one interception. Being able to still make plays without one of the best playmakers in the nation only helps Mensah's resume and puts him firmly in the Heisman conversation.

2. Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah has been one of the biggest surprises in the country, and the play of quarterback Devon Dampier is a reason for that. The Utes are the No. 2-ranked team in the nation and look like they'll be locks to make the playoffs.

Dampier has been with the Utes for two years now, but what he's done in 2026 is remarkable. His leadership on the Utah is evident, and his dual-threat ability makes him must-watch TV.

Across 10 games, Dampier is completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,257 passing yards. He's tied for 11th in passing touchdowns (22) and eight interceptions. As a runner, Dampier has piled up 582 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

At this point, Dampier has thrown two-plus passing touchdowns in nine games this season, while rushing for a score in another five outings. The Utes are going to play TCU and West Virginia to round out the regular season, giving the Arizona native two more chances to end the season on a high note.

3. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Miami Hurricanes defensive line Damon Wilson II (10) during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Carr is the Fighting Irish starting quarterback for the second straight year, and he's found a way to elevate his play in 2026. In 10 outings, Carr has completed 67 percent of his throws for 2,385 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Carr has been exceptional pre-and post-snap, allowing him to get the ball out of his hands quickly while making the right read. His growth in that department has cut down sacks, as he's been taken down twice, compared to 12 times in 2024.

The biggest area that needed to grow was the Fighting Irish showing up in their toughest games. After falling to BYU in Week 7, Notre Dame couldn't fall to the Hurricanes in Week 10 if they wanted to make the playoffs. And with Carr under center, he played a massive role in the win.

In the victory over Miami, Carr was 29-of-40 for a season-high 319 yards and three passing touchdowns. Notre Dame is heading towards a playoff bid and the play of Carr is a driving force for that, putting him in the Heisman race.

4. Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs have been rolling and look like a wagon. Georgia is a true National Championship contender, and the play of quarterback Gunner Stockton is working in their favor.

Stockton is another signal-caller who puts pressure on the defense while taking care of the football. Over 10 games, he's fifth in the nation in completion percentage (71.4) and tied for 13th in passing touchdowns (21), with 2,109 passing yards. He has added 239 rushing yards and another three scores on the ground.

Stockton may not wow you, but he's efficient and productive. You can't discredit what he brings to this Georgia football team, and with them being the best team in the country, their star quarterback deserves recognition.

5. Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell 12, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Keelon Russell won the starting job this summer, and there's been no looking back. Despite this being his first season as the full-time starter, he has provided the Crimson Tide with a dynamic dual-threat under center.

In 2026, he's completing 67.3 percent of his throws for 2,480 passing yards while tied for 13th in passing touchdowns (21). What he can do with his legs as a runner makes him difficult to defend. The Texas native has picked up 277 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Russell has six games with three-plus passing touchdowns, including three straight outings doing so.

Alabama was ranked No. 3 in the polls last week, and with games against Auburn and Chattanooga to end the campaign, Russell will get two more chances to build on a productive season. He's a long shot to win the Heisman, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't be in consideration.