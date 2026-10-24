Malachi Toney's historic day sets up a Heisman Trophy duel with Jeremiah Smith

For weeks now, it's felt like Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith had the Heisman Trophy more or less wrapped up. But Miami wideout Malachi Toney's performance in Week 8 against Pittsburgh proves that this race is far more than a coronation

In Miami's first game as the top-ranked team in the country since 2002, Toney put on a show. He exploded for 12 catches for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Toney made some jaw-dropping plays, which included a 53-yard touchdown, where he broke three tackles en route to the end zone.

“IT'S HARD TO TACKLE A VIDEO GAME!”



Malachi Toney takes it 53 yards to the HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/fCr7jcQET5 — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2026

When all was said and done, Toney had 194 yards and three scores, while Miami rolled to a 52-23 win to stay perfect on the season. There's still plenty of football left, but if Toney keeps playing like this, and Smith tapers off as he deals with a backup quarterback, this Heisman race could flip in a heartbeat.

Malachi Toney just made the Heisman conversation a lot more interesting

Pittsburgh v Miami | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Smith has been on an absolute tear in 2026, with four games of 150-plus receiving yards and two games with 200-plus receiving yards. What he's been doing is remarkable, but his production could take a hit with Ohio State starting quarterback Julian Sayin sidelined indefinitely due to an elbow injury suffered against Indiana.

Jeremiah Smith Malachi Toney Receptions 52 66 Receiving yards 984 952 Yards per catch 18.9 14.4 Touchdowns 12 11

The Buckeyes are on a bye week, and head coach Ryan Day is using this time to evaluate who will start in Sayin's absence, but neither true freshman Luke Fahey nor redshirt freshman Tavien St. Clair inspire a ton of confidence. That will impact Smith's productivity, especially since neither guy has much of a rapport with Smith.

Smith's next-level physical ability means he's basically always open, but Sayin still found a way to get the ball to No. 4. There's no guarantee Fahey or St. Clair can do that to the same degree. Meanwhile, Toney and Mensah's connection continues to grow.

Malachi Toney's connection with Darian Mensah can lead him to the Heisman

Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney on the field after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win over Pittsburgh, Toney finished with 16 catches for 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This was his fifth game this season with 100-plus receiving yards, including a career-high 234 yards and three scores in the season opener against Stanford.

With the way that Mensah is playing this season, Toney will have the chance to continue adding to an already sensational campaign. Following the win over Pittsburgh, Mensah has four games with 300-plus passing yards and three passing touchdowns under his belt in 2026. He also has thrown at least three passing touchdowns in six games this year.

Toney has the clear edge at quarterback versus Smith, and that will help in the Heisman Trophy race. What Toney's done thus far in the season is stellar, and fans can expect those outings to continue. It may not be the same for Smith, and that's due to the changes coming under center.

Toney is in a groove right now, and there's no more to believe that will slow down any time soon.