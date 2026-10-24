Heisman race viewing guide, Week 8: Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney to take on Pitt

The Heisman Trophy race is heating up — well, at least if you take Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith out of the equation. It really still feels like Smith is going to run away with the award this season (and for very good reason; he’s the best player in the country and likely gives a lot of defensive coordinators heartburn for weeks on end as they try to account for him).

But Smith aside, there are plenty of uber-talented athletes who are making plays and deserve some attention for them. There's Oregon State true freshman Jesse Legree, who has lit secondaries on fire over the past few weeks. And there are still several quarterbacks who are worth keeping an eye on, as Drew Mestemaker is quickly becoming the most entertaining quarterback in the country and Trinidad Chambliss consistently performs at an absurdly high level.

Smith is the leader in the clubhouse, but there's still plenty to watch for as we hit Week 8 of the college football season.

Week 8 Heisman race viewing guide: No Jeremiah Smith, no problem

With Smith, Legree, Notre Dame QB CJ Carr and Georgia QB Gunner Stockton all taking the week off (and guys like Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor dinged up and unclear when he'll be able to get back to playing), there are still opportunities to check in on a few other players who are fun to watch.

Candidate Opponent TV channel Date Kickoff time (CT) Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes Pittsburgh Panthers ESPN Saturday, Oct. 24 11 a.m. Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars UCF Knights ESPN Saturday, Oct. 24 2:30 p.m. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State Cowboys Colorado Buffaloes FS1 Saturday, Oct. 24 6 p.m. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels No. 19 Texas Longhorns ABC Saturday, Oct. 24 6:30 p.m. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes Bye N/A Saturday, Oct. 24 N/A Jesse Legree, Oregon State Beavers Bye N/A Saturday, Oct. 24 N/A CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Bye N/A Saturday, Oct. 24 N/A Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs Bye N/A Saturday, Oct. 24 N/A

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 1 Miami Hurricanes: QB Darian Mensah and WR Malachi Toney

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Florida State at Miami | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Panthers are trying to stay afloat without starting QB Mason Heintschel, but they’re about to take on one of the most fascinating (and talented) duos in the country as Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney welcome them to South Florida.

Entering Saturday, Mensah has been able to complete 80.8 percent of his passes (which is a lot!) for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns while also throwing just one interception this year. And when you take a look at Toney’s stat sheet, it’s pretty clear as to why Mensah has been so dominant, as his WR1 already has 50 receptions so far this year for 758 yards and eight touchdowns.

No. 2 BYU Cougars at UCF Knights: QB Bear Bachmeier

Notre Dame v BYU | Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/GettyImages

I have a deep appreciation for the way BYU’s offense is able to leverage Bear Bachmeier as a dual threat. And Bachmeier’s ability to score with his legs is a good reason why the Cougars are sitting at No. 2 in the country and look poised to claim the Big 12 this season.

Bachmeier, who is just a sophomore, has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and just nine touchdowns. He’s only tossed a couple of interceptions and has added 284 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground for a BYU attack missing star running back LJ Martin.

Colorado Buffaloes at Oklahoma State Cowboys: QB Drew Mestemaker

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Oklahoma State at Houston | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Eric Morris is really doing well in Oklahoma State’s first season after the ousting of Mike Gundy. It’s clear that Morris bringing some key contributors to Stillwater from Denton was absolutely the right move, and the Cowboys are reaping the benefits of that.

Mestemaker can really move the ball through the air. So far, Oklahoma State’s quarterback has thrown for 1,940 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes and throwing a total of six touchdowns. He has a chance to have another big game against a vulnerable Colorado secondary, though his Heisman chances likely depend on whether the Pokes can mount a Playoff push.

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 19 Texas Longhorns: QB Trinidad Chambliss

Missouri v Ole Miss | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Saturday evening, the Ole Miss Rebels get to go to Austin, Tex., and test out just how good UT’s defense actually is this season with Will Muschamp on the sideline. While it feels like the Longhorns have made some really impressive moves on that side of the ball, that’s not exactly the biggest issue that Steve Sarkisian and Co. have heading into this game.

How much longer will they be willing to trust Arch Manning to own the offense when he just hasn’t consistently shown the ability to do so? We’ve seen some impressive plays at times, but we’ve also seen him turn the ball over and take sacks on a regular basis.

As for the Rebels, Ole Miss will be able to trust Trinidad Chambliss, who makes all of this look super easy. Chambliss has managed to complete 67.6 percent of his passes for 1,676 yards, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's good; really good. And Texas might not enjoy that.