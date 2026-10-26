Michigan's next move is all too obvious after another deflating home loss

I’m not entirely sure how to say this eloquently, but Michigan's offense is offensive to behold this season. It hurts my eyes. Truly horrendous. Downright awful. And the Wolverines keep finding horrible ways to not score a ton of points on a very regular basis.

That includes against the Indiana Hoosiers, who Michigan could have beaten if the Wolverines had found a way to score *checks notes* more than six points in regulation. Literally, all Michigan needed to beat the No. 6 team in the country was SEVEN points. And while Indiana’s got a good defense, it’s clear that much of the blame should be placed on the Wolverines’ offense here.

224 total yards. 6-for-20 on third down attempts. A passing attack that averaged 5.2 yards per pass. Against the Hoosiers, Michigan’s offense just was incredibly underwhelming and this is something that we’ve seen several times already this season.

How much longer will Michigan keep offensive coordinator Jason Beck?

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines have got to figure out what to do with this offense because what’s happening right now is not sustainable for this program. And it seems like offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s time in Ann Arbor will be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

The 46-year-old offensive coordinator for the Wolverines moved to Michigan after helping lead the Utah Utes offense for Whittingham last season. And weirdly enough, things really worked out well for everyone in Salt Lake City when they were there.

With Beck as offensive coordinator (and Whittingham as head coach), the Utes scored 41.3 points per game (good for No. 4 in the country and improved from 23.6 points per game in 2024). They averaged 482.9 total yards of offense per game.

But a good bit of that may have been Devon Dampier at quarterback (2490 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 835 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns) and Wayshawn Parker at running back (981 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns).

Michigan can’t score and that’s a pretty big problem

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Michigan is averaging just 20.3 points per game and is sitting at 15 points per game against Big Ten opponents. The Wolverines are really struggling in a big way. They scored 13 points against Western Michigan, 17 points against Oklahoma, 19 points against Iowa, 14 points against Minnesota, 21 points against Penn State, and now six points against Indiana.

The only time Michigan has scored more than 21 points this season was when they faced the UTEP Miners and put 52 points on the scoreboard. That’s it.

And that’s far from ideal (or what this fanbase is going to expect).

It doesn’t seem to matter who is playing quarterback for the Wolverines. Bryce Underwood struggled as he completed just 58.1 percent of his passes for 924 yards, five touchdowns, and six picks. Tommy Carr has completed 65.9 percent of his passes, but he’s only thrown for 237 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Things aren’t working right now for Michigan’s offense and there’s probably not a quick, easy, mid-season fix for this. But what’s happening right now can’t continue for a program that is this prominent. Expectations are just too high.

The Wolverines should consider taking a page out of Oregon's playbook and firing their offensive coordinator after their third loss of the season.