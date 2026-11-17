Sports writers and broadcasters don’t often agree with the coaches and administrators they cover, and those differences are typically most visible in comparisons between The Associated Press Top 25 and the College Football Playoff selection committee’s weekly rankings.

There are a few reasons for that. First, the AP releases its poll on Sundays — the exception being this week’s ground-stop-delayed version — while the committee has an extra couple of days to crunch numbers and figure out how it's slotting the teams.

And then there’s the process itself. While the AP poll does not have a set of rules to follow beyond ranking a voter’s top 25 selections, the committee votes across seven rounds of ballots, ranks teams in groups of three for three rounds and groups of four for four rounds.

Taking everything into account, it’s no wonder the media poll tends to look different from the one used to seed the bracket. Here’s how we see the main differences shaking out tonight:

Alabama will stay in the CFP's top four …

Alabama defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that the CFP committee loves Alabama. In each of its two previous rankings, the committee had the Crimson Tide higher than the AP did. While the CFP placed the Tide (8-2) at No. 3 spot last week after their blowout of LSU, the media members only put them at No. 7. The AP has them in that same spot this week. It’s a safe bet that in the eyes of the committee, Alabama’s 21-6 win at struggling Vanderbilt will not cost the Tide anything.

… while Notre Dame is stuck in the No. 5 spot

Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

At the other end of the top-four drama is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (9-1) held steady at No. 3 in the AP poll. They were at No. 5 in last week’s CFP rankings — a six-spot jump from their perch a week earlier at No. 11, but still not enough to earn a place in the top four. There just wasn’t enough chaos ahead of them last week for the committee to merit moving them closer in line with the AP’s take.

CFP’s bracket will include BYU — but not Texas Tech

BYU running back Sione Moa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone has to replace Kentucky (7-3), which was ranked 11th before losing its second straight, and it feels like the night’s main debate will center on the bubble and three teams: BYU, Wake Forest and Texas Tech. A bracket built with the AP Top 25 would have Wake Forest (9-1) at No. 10 and No. 11 Texas Tech (9-1) as its last team in, with No. 12 BYU (8-2) as the last team left out. The CFP sees it differently: It had the Cougars 10th last week, and a three-touchdown win over Baylor won’t hurt them. It also had Tech as the last team out last week with Wake Forest a spot behind them. If the Red Raiders and Demon Deacons are indeed our options, we’re going with Wake Forest.

A much lower ranking for Boise State

Boise State quarterback Max Cutforth | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no disputing that Boise State (9-1) is the best of the bunch in the Group of Six. But the AP and the CFP have vastly different opinions on where the Broncos rank relative to the teams in the Power Four. Boise State jumped two spots to No. 15 in the AP poll after its win over Oregon State. But the Broncos have not been higher than 24th in the CFP rankings. It’s hard to see that victory over the Beavers resulting in a climb significant enough to close that gap with the AP.

No other G6s in the CFP rankings

The CFP rankings have been tough for G6 teams to crack. In fact, Boise State is the only non-Power Four team to earn a CFP ranking in 2026. AP voters put Liberty (9-1) at No. 22 and Memphis (8-2) at No. 24. Don’t expect the committee to do the same for either.