Wake Forest is quietly putting together one of the top College Football Playoff resumes. It’s the clear second-best team in the ACC with a 6-1 league record, behind Miami, the only undefeated team in ACC play. The Demon Deacons control their conference title game fate and are now ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. That has to be worth something, right?

But things are about to get real uncomfortable for the CFP selection committee as they have to decide if Wake Forest has finally convinced them. Truth is, Wake Forest has already made its case. The Demon Deacons are one of college football’s most dangerous teams. They dismantled SMU last week, jumping out to a 42-0 lead before claiming a 49-7 win. Their only loss is to Miami, whose only loss is to Notre Dame.

Texas Tech and Wake Forest are 9-1. Why is one ranked ahead of the other?

TEXAS TECH WAKE FOREST Overall record 9-1 9-1 Loss Cincinnati (5-5) Miami (9-1) Best wins Oklahoma State, Houston, Arizona Louisville, SMU Road wins vs. Power Four opponents 2 5

Texas Tech has beaten Oklahoma State, Houston and Arizona. Yes, they all were ranked, but both Houston and Arizona lost last week while the Red Raiders just beat the Cowboys. Wake Forest’s best wins are Louisville (then ranked No. 16) and SMU (then ranked No. 25).

Look at what happened last week. Indiana dropped five spots after not even having a game. The logic behind it was flawed, and the teams that moved ahead of them weren’t exactly justified either. Kentucky, which last week dropped to No. 11, then lost to Florida and figures to fall out of the projected bracket, opening up a spot for one team to move up. That could be Texas Tech, which was No. 12 last week. But how can you justify the Red Raiders' resume over Wake Forest’s?

Wake Forest receiver Carlos Hernandez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Wake Forest has beaten five Power Four opponents on the road. That should be a nod to their strength of schedule and carry more weight, even if not all of those teams were ranked.

Obviously, that hinges on them ending the season by winning at Georgia Tech and against Duke. They’ve passed the eye test and have one of the strongest resumes of teams either on the bubble or in the field. The committee shouldn’t be scared to punish Texas Tech if it means Wake Forest gets the upper hand. That decision will make this week's rankings controversial.

What more does Wake Forest need to convince the CFP selection committee to finally put them in the field?

TEXAS TECH WAKE FOREST FPI 16.8 (14th) 20.2 (10th) Strength of Record 11th 9th Strength of Schedule 68th 53rd

The committee has to answer this question when it finalizes the rankings: What more does Wake Forest need to prove? They’ve won seven games in a row, including statement wins over Louisville and SMU. I’m not saying Wake Forest needs to be ranked in the top five. But the Demon Deacons are a top-10 team — the AP poll proves that — and they have the resume to back it up.

Texas Tech has quality wins, but compared to Wake Forest, the Red Raiders' loss is worse and its overall strength of schedule is weaker. In every ranking system per ESPN, Wake Forest comes out ahead of Texas Tech. Yet the Red Raiders are still ranked ahead of Wake Forest. The CFP selection committee has to take all of this into account when evaluating these teams against each other.

Wake Forest deserves to be in the field, and the selection committee can no longer run from the Demon Deacons. The committee members have to address the elephant in the room, and they can’t get it wrong.