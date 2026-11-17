The College Football Playoff field is getting another makeover after Week 11 of the college football season. Kentucky was hit with its second straight loss and now is outside the CFP bubble. USC and LSU also hurt their CFP resumes with losses they needed to stay alive. While there wasn’t a loss in the top five, the rest of the field is going to look a bit different this week.

Based on what the CFP rankings looked like last week, here’s a look at the projected field ahead of the CFP selection committee’s upcoming rankings.

First round byes

Georgia Bulldogs Utah Utes Alabama Crimson Tide UCLA Bruins

First round matchups

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 12 Boise State Broncos at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

No. 11 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 10 BYU Cougars at No. 7 Miami Hurricanes

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

First four teams out

No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 14 Oregon Ducks

No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes

How Week 11 chaos changed the projected CFP field

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) throws the ball during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest forces the CFP selection committee to put them in the field

It’s hard to think Texas Tech could be leapfrogged after winning in Week 11. That said, though, Wake Forest is doing everything they need to do. At the end of the day, the Demon Deacons’ only loss is to Miami. The blowout win over SMU should highlight that Wake Forest is actually a good team and deserves to make the field.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If Wake Forest wins out and gets to the ACC title game, don’t be surprised if they stun Miami the second time around.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein walks off the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky gets knocked out after second-straight loss

Kentucky was this close to getting to the College Football Playoff. When the CFP selection committee first made their rankings, they put the Wildcats at No. 6. Now Kentucky will be clinging on to the rankings for dear life. They bumped all the way down to No. 11 after losing to Tennessee, it’s very likely they’re out of the top 20 after losing to Florida. This not only hurts their CFP chances, but it also makes Alabama and Tennessee’s wins over the Wildcats less impressive.

There’s collateral damage that will impact this playoff field, but for now, Kentucky is the biggest loser.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU, USC out of CFP race with Week 11 losses

LSU and USC are both now out of the CFP race. For LSU, there’s no room for a four loss team whose best wins are against SEC bottomfeeders. The way they lost to Texas too proved they’re far outmatched this season. The Tigers led for most of the game and gave up a game-winning touchdown with two seconds left in the game. They needed to win out to be a three-loss team to get into the CFP, they won’t get in as a four-loss team.

As for USC, they won’t be the three loss team to get into the CFP this year. Unless the CFP selection committee doesn’t punish them harshly while keeping them in arms reach of Ohio State for that head-to-head game to matter, the Trojans’ CFB bid will come up short. They needed wins over Indiana and UCLA to show they were worthy of one of the spots. I think the UCLA game still matters, but for now, the Trojans are outside the first four and outside the bubble.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State, Oregon continue CFP rankings rise

Ohio State is going to regret that loss to Oregon. It could be the one game that holds them out of the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes should be back into the top 20 after winning, not because of the win, but because USC, Ole Miss and South Carolina all lost. There’s a world where USC doesn’t fall below Ohio State, but it feels like the committee will hold that loss at Indiana against them. For Oregon, that win over Michigan gave them new life. The Ducks should want Ohio State to keep winning because that win will look a lot better if they do.

It also means Oregon will be in the mix for the Big Ten championship game. They will need Indiana to slip up in order to get into the Big Ten title game. That said, there’s a world where they can get one of the at-large bids, depending on what happens with the teams in front of them. Both Ohio State and Oregon have life and in a way, they’re both at the mercy of each other.