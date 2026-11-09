Ranking 5 spoilers most likely to throw the CFP race into chaos

Three games remain for most college football teams and that means three opportunities to stumble at the worst possible time for playoff contention. With the 12-team bracket format, there are more teams than ever on the bubble and spoilers are lined up to take shots at those vying for a national championship bid.

The SEC and Big Ten, in particular, are producing unusually competitive results which means programs that typically would've been banished to the middle of the standings could find themselves on the bubble with the right combination of results. That makes them more dangerous than ever so let's examine a few of them and how they could topple leagle leaders just as they thought they were reaching the finish line on the regular season.

5. South Carolina Gamecocks

This year the SEC is not just Georgia or Alabama's to run away with anymore. Texas, Tennessee and even Kentucky are still somehow in the mix for the conference title and a potential CFP at-large berth. The Gamecocks, however, are currently in a tie for fourth place and have won four consecutive games. They have two very winnable games down the stretch but one that would qualify as one of the most consequential upsets of the year if they pull it off.

South Carolina, ranked No. 21 entering Week 10, faces No. 2 Georgia in two weeks. The Bulldogs have a single loss overall (8-1) and will avoid having to play the likes of Alabama or the rest of the top conference contenders down the stretch. The Gamecocks probably won't beat them but it would certainly throw a wrench in the SEC title chase for everybody bunched at the top should the upset come to fruition.

4. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers tight end Eric Olsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State was the only Group of Six program ranked by the Selection Committee entering Week 10 (No. 25) and have only suffered one loss all year (to then-No. 2 Oregon). The committee has clearly made its preference for the reborn Pac-12 being the non-Power Conference representative in the 12-team bracket and that's only going to change if the Broncos drop one of their final two contests.

Enter the Oregon State Beavers. They may be inconsistent at 5-4 but their offense boasts the best wide receiver in the country statistically. Jesse Legree has 1,209 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 61 catches this season. He can't single-handedly win games but if he gets behind Boise State's defense, he could single-handedly end its playoff hopes. Fans should make this matchup on Nov. 14 appointment viewing.

3. SMU Mustangs

SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jalen Cooper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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With Miami's prime time humbling against Notre Dame in Week 10, the ACC is suddenly up for grabs again. The -- checks notes -- Wake Forest Demon Deacons are in second place and (barring a second conference loss) will get a rematch against the Hurricanes in the league title game. Wake Forest's final three games look very winnable but the opponent that stands out the most is SMU which used to be a Top 25 staple until recently.

Just because there isn't a number next to the Mustangs' name anymore doesn't mean they aren't a serious threat. Everyone is sleeping on Wake Forest as a potential fun CFP Cinderella but the Demon Deacons cannot look past SMU toward the ACC title game. It would be disappointing but not surprising if the Nov. 14 clash between the two programs in Dallas creates a mad dash for second place in the ACC over the final two weeks.

2. USC Trojans

USC defenders Desman Stephens II, Zuriah Fisher and Christian Pierce | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's 12-season CFP appearance streak is going to come to an end this year (probably). That means the Big Ten is officially up for grabs but defending national champion Indiana isn't in the driver's seat at the moment. The undefeated UCLA Bruins sit in first place with the Hoosiers trailing just behind them. Yet, there's one program both teams have to face over the final three weeks of the regular season who could decide the participants in the Big Ten title game.

Enter the USC Trojans, who many thought were well out of the CFP discussion after incurring a second loss earlier in the year. After toppling the Buckeyes in Week 9, USC is in fourth place in the Big Ten and has two gigantic opportunities to not only spoil Indiana and cross-town rival UCLA's magical campaigns but also punch its own ticket into the 12-team bracket. Beat the Hoosiers and USC jumps them for second in the conference standings. Beat the Bruins in the final week of the year (assuming the Trojans don't fall to bottom feeder Maryland) and USC will get a rematch with them in Indianapolis for the conference title. Head coach Lincoln Riley can go from hot seat to Big Ten throne in a matter of a month.

1. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats defenders Taye Brown and Tre Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU's late-season slide has them back on the outside looking in at the Big 12 title. That makes it a two-horse race between undefeated Utah and preseason favorite Texas Tech. However, the Arizona Wildcats only have two losses and are playing with house money at this point -- much like their in-state rival Arizona State in 2024. The Red Raiders already fell to the Wildcats in late October and now the Utes must prepare for their challenge on Nov. 14.

This could be a defacto playoff game for the Big 12 and decide whether BYU is truly eliminated from the mix. Utah could also solidify its berth in Dallas and possibly the CFP with a victory. Texas Tech would be impacted by the double-edged sword Arizona wields because it doesn't own a tie-breaker yet a Wildcats win would bring Utah back down into the fray. College football chaos lovers, and this has been the season for them, should be glued to their TVs for this game and rooting for Arizona to derail Utah's cruise to the postseason.