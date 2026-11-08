3 reasons to believe in UCLA as a College Football Playoff contender

It’s time to start taking UCLA seriously as a College Football Playoff contender. I’m not saying we treat them like 2025 Indiana just yet, but Bob Chesney has the Bruins looking like a serious threat in the Big Ten in his first year. UCLA is one of three undefeated teams in FBS, and after throttling Minnesota on Saturday, it’s time to start believing the hype. The Big Ten has been shaken up at the top, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins aren’t legit. Remember when we doubted Indiana back in 2024?

This UCLA team has that same identity. This isn’t a team that’s only going to contend this season. Chesney is (not so) quietly building a contender at UCLA, and here’s why you should buy stock in them now before the bandwagon gets too full.

Bob Chesney is a legit coach

If you doubted what Chesney could do at UCLA in his first Power Four job, you won’t need to anymore. This UCLA team was in shambles a year ago. It looked like a team that would never compete in the Big Ten. In one year, Chesney has UCLA knocking on the door of the top five. Even better than that, UCLA is winning with a backup quarterback. This isn’t fluky. This is a team that is well-coached and truly needed good coaching to actually turn things around. If UCLA was kind of hobbling around and middling in the Big Ten, that’s one thing.

They have a legitimate shot and clear path to the Big Ten title game to be the second former Pac-12 team to win the Big Ten. Oregon did it in its inaugural season in the Big Ten back in 2024. When you look at UCLA, they’ve already beaten Oregon and have a chance to beat USC at the end of the season. This doesn’t feel like misled hype. This feels like a team that is a real threat in the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff.

In a season full of parity, UCLA exudes confidence

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UCLA running back Wayne Knight | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parity has marked this season, with several top teams going down and new faces finding their way into serious contention. When it comes to teams you should be confident in, why not UCLA? The Bruins have done everything they’ve needed to do in the eyes of the selection committee. They’ve won the games they should — and dominated in them — and they’ve collected resume-building wins as well. And they’ve done it with a first-year coach.

If UCLA was hobbling along during conference play then yes, maybe question if they’re a real contender. But they’ve passed every test to this point. If they manage to beat USC, it will be the final test of the season to prove they are legitimate.

UCLA’s defense is the real deal

Regardless of how they’ve patched together this offense in the wake of Nico Iamaleava’s injury, you have to credit this defense. They have given up more than 20 points just twice this season. They held Oregon to just 15 points and have held two teams this season without a touchdown, including a shutout of Nevada last week. The defense has been key to UCLA’s success, and it’s been crazy watching how good they’ve been.

Yes, the caveat is they haven’t played the best teams in the Big Ten. But their Oregon win on the road isn’t one to overlook, and truthfully looks better each week the Ducks continue to win and remain alive in the CFP contention.