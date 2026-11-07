What every team in the projected CFP field must do to keep its spot

The College Football Playoff field is starting to take shape. The CFP selection committee just released its first rankings of the season and gave us a glimpse of what the field could look like. They showed us which teams have begun to prove they deserve to make the CFP field and which ones still have work to do. With that said, let’s take a look at what every team in the field must do to keep its spot.

No. 1 Miami Hurricanes

Miami’s can’t let the loss of receiver Malachi Toney drastically affect its offensive success. If they do, they could be staring at the 2023 Florida State treatment and be punished for an injury. Winning will keep them firmly in the field, so they obviously can’t slip up in winnable games. The selection committee will probably give Miami the eye test and judge how the Hurricanes look at the end of the season without Toney to determine their seeding, even if they run the gamut and finally win an ACC title.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia can’t have any more mishaps like its loss to Auburn. Ole Miss is the opponent this week, with Missouri and South Carolina after that. Those are the types of games that could cost the Bulldogs a CFP bid if they lose. Especially because Ole Miss needs to win to improve its resume and Missouri and South Carolina must win to stay alive. Georgia isn’t necessarily at risk of losing its spot to any of those teams, but a loss during that stretch could certainly make the committee re-think its ranking.

No. 3 Utah Utes

Utah has to avoid the typical Big 12 slump and choke away the league's best chance at a first-round bye. Texas Tech cost themselves and BYU is on the verge of costing themselves too. This "Holy War" game against BYU could go a long way toward determining if multiple Big 12 teams make the CFP. A Utah loss to BYU — plus any chaos caused by how the SEC and Big Ten shake out — could open the door for two teams to get in. If Utah loses to BYU, the toughest opponent on the schedule to this point, it will diminish all the work the Utes did this season.

No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and Co-Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana hasn’t had a cupcake schedule by any means, but if it loses to the only two ranked opponents on its schedule, it’s going to be hard to convince the committee that they deserve a high seed, let alone earn a shot at defending their title. Indiana, which is off this wekeend, lost at home to Ohio State. A loss to USC on Nov. 14 could mean trouble for a team that shouldn’t feel like it has a lot to prove.

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama can’t lose to LSU. That would essentially give the Tigers the advantage if Alabama slips to the bubble. The Crimson Tide have lost twice already, and with a third loss, their shot at getting to the CFP would feel long. LSU is the only ranked team left on their schedule. No three-loss team has ever made the playoff field, though that win over Kentucky in Week 2 has aged quite well.

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky coach Will Stein | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky isn’t quite in an impossible situation, but the Wildcats still have a lot of work to do. With games against Tennessee, Florida and Missouri, they could very easily end up outside the playoff bubble if they pile up losses. Kentucky could get away with a loss to Tennessee. The Wildcats can’t against Florida or Missouri.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Texas already has two losses. One more would put the Longhorns in the dangerous territory of missing the College Football Playoff. I will say this will be the year of the three-loss team making the field. If the Longhorns do slip up again, they have the resume to pull it off. That said, with two ranked games left, they would be better off simply winning out. The one game they can’t lose is against Texas A&M at the end of the season. Weird things happen in rivalry games and a loss could be costly.

No. 8 UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA can’t afford any slip-ups against any team remaining, except possibly USC. With Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois all unranked, any losses and the committee could put them on Fraud Alert —which they already kind of did with their first CFP ranking. UCLA can control its path to the CFP but that doesn’t make it an easy one. One slip-up and Bob Chesney’s dream first season will feel like a let down.

No. 9 BYU Cougars

Simple: BYU can’t lose to Utah. The Cougars already had their gimme with their loss to UCF. The committee isn’t going to let the Cougars get away with a mediocre loss in addition to one to the second-best team on the schedule. While they did beat Notre Dame, if the Fighting Irish lose to Miami, that win could look orse. The Big 12 is in shambles and BYU could create chaos by winning. By losing, it just proves the Big 12 is still a tier below everyone else.

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has to beat Georgia to get into the CFP, in my opinion. The Rebels don’t have the remaining strength of schedule to get in as a three-loss team. If they were ranked higher, maybe they’d have a chance. But at No.10, the margin for error is thin. With Georgia coming to Oxford, that adds to the pressure. The CFP selection committee is going to weigh a home loss heavier than they would have if it were a road loss.

No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame has to beat Miami this week. The Fighting Irish are on the cusp of being one of the first teams out of the College Football Playoff. They threw a fit last year when they didn’t get in, and they’re going to have the same frustration if they lose this year. But it’s all up to them. Just like last year, a loss to Miami would mean two losses against the only ranked opponents on their schedule. They don’t deserve to get in if they can’t beat the good teams on their schedule.

No. 12 Boise State Broncos

Boise State might have the most pressure right now of any team in the field. Sure, other teams are fighting for their CFP lives and the Group of Six will have a reserved spot, but Boise State can’t afford a loss at this point in the season. With a loss, the Broncos could miss out on the CFP even if they regroup to win the Pac-12. New Mexico is lurking to steal their spot and if Boise State loses, there’s a very good chance the Lobos jumpmake their CFP debut.