It was perfect! We had a 12-team College Football Playoff bracket which rewarded the best teams and left out the teams with no real chance to win it all. Then the authorities — meaning ESPN, the SEC and the Big Ten — decided to change it all to get a few extra dollars.

Money is the key to everything now and if the SEC and Big Ten can’t have all of it, they are going to make sure they get as much as possible. This greed has led to the elimination of conference championship games. Something which will only hurt others around the sport while sparing the Power Two. So, who are the biggest losers from this decision?

Every Group of 6 conference team

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every decision which has been made in respect to the playoffs has been to the detriment of the Group of 6 conferences.

Even when the power conferences attempt to state otherwise, by explaining that more spots allow for a higher chance for more of the schools to get in, it is a hollow argument that even me — an actual blind person — can see right through.

Just like with March Madness extending the tournament to 76 teams, this is strictly done to allow more power schools into the dance. You can expand the football playoffs to 48 teams and the powers at the top will make sure that only one non-power conference school gets in to play.

With conference championship games now eliminated, the argument will revolve around the inability to decipher between all the schools with them not having power schools on their schedule. They will do so while conveniently leaving out the fact that the rules have also changed where all schools who want to be in the playoffs must schedule 10 power conference schools if they are in a power conference. This further limits the number of games a school like Boise State, Memphis or James Madison can schedule to prove themselves.

At least with conference title games, we could compare the way these teams performed against the best in their conference. Now, with conferences bigger then ever, we must hope the teams can find ways to play each other in the regular season out of conference, while also hoping their in-conference schedule includes the other top teams would have previously vied for the title game. Thanks again SEC and Big Ten.

The ACC

Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If the extended playoffs started this season, Miami and Wake Forest are the only two teams who would get in.

With the volume of talent being siphoned from the ACC and Big XII to the Big Ten and SEC, the teams in this conference will continue to lose ground and even Miami could start to take a hit if their funding runs dry.

The ACC is seen as the weakest of any of the power four conferences. Florida State is reeling, Clemson has a Dabo Swinney problem and Virginia Tech is still struggling under James Franklin.

Finding more then one team with the ability to make a playoff field without a conference title game will be a challenge for the ACC. People will look at the conference’s unbalanced schedule and not realize how good a team like Wake Forest is and rather than attempt to find out, they will go to the SEC and take the seventh place team as the last selection. This way they keep the SEC happy while not feeling bad for one of the other major conferences in the sport.

The Big XII

BYU Cougars running back Sione Moa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imagine a team goes 11-2 and their only losses were to an undefeated team that wins the conference. Then imagine that team being left out of the playoffs. For the Big XII, they do not have to imagine. It happened to them last season with BYU losing twice to Texas Tech and missing the playoffs by one spot.

This type of scenario will get even worse going forward as the Big XII will be forced to make sure all their teams who are projected to be at the top of the conference play each other. There will be no more schedules like Texas Tech had this season, in which they are not forced to play either of Utah or BYU. Now, all these schools, along with others who jump up like Oklahoma State and Arizona, will need to play each other to show how good they are.

In return for all of them playing a more challenging schedule, they will suffer more losses. With the conference not getting the respect that the SEC or Big Ten get, they will be seen as worse than other schools because they took losses in these games. Failing to realize that just because Alabama might lose to Vanderbilt or Ohio State can lose to Minnesota, it is not seen as them being worse. It is seen as a smaller school playing great and pulling off an upset against a still elite team.

While this is hypocritical for sure, it is what is seen every week in the AP Poll and the CFP rankings. The bias is real and it is only going to continue to get worse with the top power conferences calling all the shots and making sure they are the ones who are rewarded with the extra spot and the extra money.