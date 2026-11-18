College football's witching hour has officially arrived and Week 12 offers a whole slate of potential trap games for playoff contenders. Even one falter could shake up the entire 12-team field. On the other hand, if teams currently projected to make the bracket or are sitting on the bubble take care of business, then the field will essentially be mostly locked entering rivalry week.

Here we'll rank each potential trap game involving a program with a realistic chance of making the playoff field by most likely to result in an upset to least likely. If the 2026 season is going to mimic the famously chaotic 2007 campaign, there's a handful of these that will shock the nation.

14. Georgia at South Carolina

The No. 1 team in the nation has fallen many times this season but the Bulldogs are looking to avoid becoming the first squad since LSU in that famous 2007 season to stumble twice at the front of the pack. South Carolina had an opportunity in Week 11 to jump up into the CFP bubble but had the door slammed shut on them by unranked Arkansas in Fayetteville. If Auburn could do in Athens, these angry Gamecocks could too. But Kirby Smart rarely makes the same mistake twice. Georgia (probably) survives.

13. Indiana at Washington

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers have somewhat struggled to be dominant on offense as of late but Washington has seemingly struggled more (3-4 in its last seven games). Traveling to Seattle and winning in the middle of autumn isn't easy by a long shot but head coach Curt Cignetti always has his boys prepared for any conditions. Could the Huskies just catch fire at the worst possible time for Indiana? Absolutely. Will it happen Saturday? Probably not.

12. Virginia Tech at Miami

The Hurricanes find themselves in a similar spot as last year when they went on a national title game run. They must be perfect to close the season or risk sitting on the edge of their seats on bracket reveal day. Virginia Tech has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the nation but the Hokies, led by former Penn State head coach James Franklin, have lost multiple games by just one score at the death. That being said, Franklin isn't known for winning the big games, so Miami should be safely through on Saturday.

11. BYU at Kansas

BYU Cougars cornerback Therrian Alexander III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12, like the SEC but nobody wants to talk about it, is cannibalizing itself. BYU cannot afford anymore losses and it needs help to reach the conference title game. Kansas should be an easy out for the Cougars but that's what we all said about UCF. Traveling to Lawrence won't be an issue but will the dominant BYU from the first half of the season show up? Or will it be a vulnerable team exposed for a CFP knockout punch? Don't be surprised if the latter occurs.

10. Texas Tech at Baylor

Baylor shouldn't be a spoiler candidate and yet, quarterback DJ Lagway and the Bears have previously exploded to beat Big 12 foes. Texas Tech's offense is rolling again but that could mean the Red Raiders are too confident heading into Waco. If Lagway protects the football and Texas Tech's defense shows cracks, this could easily become a classic Big 12 defense-is-optional shootout. BYU will certainly be hoping that's the case and the Bears prevail.

9. SMU at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest nearly dropped a 50-burger on SMU so, naturally, Notre Dame should probably do the same or better, right? Well, we've seen weirder in college football (NIU anyone?). The Fighting Irish haven't lost at home this year and there's little reason to believe they will in Week 12. That's exactly when lightning strikes and Notre Dame is the exact team that needs clear skies the rest of the season lest the Selection Committee be given just enough reason to keep a two-loss Irish team on the outside of the 12-team bracket for a second consecutive season.

8. Iowa at Illinois

The Illini just gave undefeated UCLA all it could handle in Week 11 with the Bruins escaping with an eight-point victory at home. Iowa can't sleep on its neighbor to the east, especially with the door wide open for a third Big Ten team to secure a CFP berth. For now, Oregon and Ohio State are battling it out for that spot but the Hawkeyes have an opportunity if either one stumbles once more down the stretch. Illinois has absolutely nothing to lose the rest of the year as it's already bowl eligible but head coach Bret Bielema will want to try and match his 9-win mark from last year. Don't say Illinois won't be motivated.

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7. Utah at TCU

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utes haven't been in this position since Kyle Whittingham led them to an undefeated 2008 campaign. If they hold on over the last two weeks, they will be among the favorites to lift the national championship trophy this year. However, this rare pressure could get to first-year head coach Morgan Scalley, especially against an opponent like TCU -- led by Sonny Dykes who has coached in a CFP national title game before. Even if the Horned Frogs won't be vying for the Big 12 title, marching into Fort Worth and walking out with win is a lot easier said than done.

6. Arkansas at Texas

The Razorbacks just plucked South Carolina bare and are riding high to end another lost season. Texas just pulled off a last-second comeback over an LSU team that had the Longhorns dead to rights. Someone is going to ride momentum and the other is going to lose it. Just given how crazy this season has been and the circle-of-suck the SEC has completed multiple times over already, it wouldn't be shocking if Texas and Arch Manning's luck runs out and Arkansas steals a second consecutive ranked win.

5. Ohio State at Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes, for all intents and purposes, are out of the CFP hunt. However, mathematically, they still have an outside chance of being the third Big Ten team in the bracket. It would have to start with beating Nebraska on the road. The Cornhuskers are 4-2 in Lincoln this year but have lost its most recent pair of home games. They're due for a win in front of their fans and a hobbling Ohio State team that had to scrap it out with Northwestern in Columbus may be a ripe target. Nebraska could very well be the final nail in the coffin for Ohio State's disappointing campaign.

4. Kentucky at Missouri

The Wildcats have lost two straight games and their CFP hopes are on life support. That should make Kentucky like an injured animal backed against a wall -- the worst possible opponent to face. However, first-year head coach Will Stein looks to be reeling from a one-two punch delivered by Tennessee and Florida. Traveling to Columbia to face a pesky Missouri team that doesn't know when to quit will make for appointment viewing and could result in another edition of SEC cannibalism.

3. Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Demon Deacons have quickly become college football's favorite potential CFP Cinderella, especially after smoking SMU 49-7 in Week 11. However, it would be the most college football and ACC thing ever for a team that just had every fan collectively ask, "Is Wake Forest a contender?" disappoint everyone by suffering a CFP-eliminating second loss to a three-win Georgia Tech squad. Among those three victories, the Yellow Jackets managed to topple Clemson and Duke. So don't discount them as a walkover for Wake Forest whatsoever.

2. UCLA at Michigan

The undefeated Bruins could lock up a berth in the Big Ten title game with a victory but it can't let the pressure get to them at The Big House. Michigan is struggling, yes, but head coach Kyle Whittingham knows how to beat top-ranked opponents when his team is counted out. Ignore the narrative that he isn't able to motivate his team or he's disconnected from his players, this is just the opportunity the Wolverines need to shut everyone up and set the table for a more entertaining matchup with Ohio State sans CFP implications.

1. LSU at Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who is the trap set for exactly? Well, after LSU blew a fourth-quarter lead at the last second to Texas in Week 11, the Tigers' playoff hopes essentially ended there. The Volunteers, however, are in prime position to lock up a berth in the bracket with a victory. Despite the disappointing first season of head coach Lane Kiffin's tenure in Baton Rouge, don't think LSU isn't going to show up to play. Kiffin understands he's being paid $13 million a year to win and at this point all he can do is play spoiler. QB Sam Leavitt is being criticized for allegedly checking out of the game, he'll have extra motivation to silence the doubters. This will be the game of the week.