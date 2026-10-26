Scott Frost just turned up the heat on Matt Rhule at Nebraska

Are the Nebraska Cornhuskers cursed? It feels like that’s a fair question to ask. Because the Huskers might indeed be cursed, folks. And the latest piece of evidence in this investigation is how Scott Frost, who was previously the head coach at Nebraska (his alma mater), has found a way to get some really solid, impressive wins over ranked opponents once again.

All it took for that to happen was Frost needed to leave Lincoln, Nebraska. He returned to Orlando, Florida and ended up beating the No. 2 BYU Cougars this past weekend.

Sure, a lot happened between his re-hiring at UCF and that recent win, but we can get into that context in a bit. Right now, let’s look at the fact that Frost and the Knights are able to beat ranked teams (while Matt Rhule and the Huskers still struggle in that area).

No. 2 BYU Cougars fall to Scott Frost, UCF Knights 39-31 in double overtime

UCF Knights wide receiver Tyren Hornes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far the biggest win of Frost’s second stint as the head coach of the Knights, UCF was able to surge right past a No. 2 BYU Cougars team that was looking like it was one of the best teams in the country.

The duo of quarterback Keyone Jenkins and running back Duke Watson performed incredibly well against BYU’s defense and in the process managed to outduel BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Jenkins completed 25 of 41 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns while Watson picked up 94 yards on 15 carries. Jenkins also added another 35 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

And as a result, the Knights came out on top, beating the Cougars as BYU just couldn't find a way to slow down UCF’s offense. UCF is now 4-3 on the season, but it’s starting to feel like Frost might be able to build some very real momentum in Orlando.

And that might be something that flusters a few Nebraska fans.

Is something in the water in Lincoln? Because Frost couldn’t get big wins there

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost | USA TODAY Sports

To be fair to the Huskers in their justified frustrations of Frost, he wasn’t really able to get a significant win as the head coach in Lincoln either. And, well, it’s worth pointing out that there were some UCF fans (and neutral observers) who wondered if Frost would be able to replicate his first tenure’s success in Orlando again.

During Frost’s first season back with UCF, the Knights went 5-7 (and didn’t exactly look all that impressive in their five wins). And it’s worth looking back on Frost’s time at Nebraska because there were all sorts of issues with his teams in Lincoln.

In five (incomplete) seasons as the head coach of the Huskers, Frost went 16-31. It’s not just that he wasn’t successful, his teams at Nebraska were just flat out really bad on several occasions.

Matt Rhule is winning more frequently than Scott Frost was, but he doesn’t have a ranked win yet

Nebraska’s head coach Matt Rhule | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s interesting. Because Rhule is technically doing better than Frost is (or did at Nebraska) from a wins and losses perspective. Sure, there are some things to be concerned about from the angle of “Rhule’s teams win well early in the season and then taper off and struggle down the stretch.” Those are fair concerns and things to be upset about.

But so far, at Nebraska, Rhule is 24-21 in four incomplete seasons as the head coach of the Huskers. He’s doing better. He’s not losing as often. And yet he doesn’t have a ranked win.

In 2023, Rhule lost to No. 22 Colorado, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 20 Iowa. In 2024, Rhule lost to No. 24 Illinois, No. 16 Indiana, and No. 4 Ohio State. In 2025, Rhule lost to No. 21 Michigan, No. 23 USC, and No. 15 Utah.

And so far this season, Nebraska has lost to No. 7 Indiana.

The Huskers will have more chances to get some wins down the stretch of the season as they take on Ohio State and Iowa, who are both currently ranked. But we’d have to see something from Rhule and Nebraska that we haven’t seen so far. Will that happen?