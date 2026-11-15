These 10 college football road teams should have had their flights grounded by the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration's multi-hour nationwide ground stop on Friday had an impact on just a handful of college football games on Saturday, but several teams that were able to reach their road game destinations played like they didn't even show up. Hundreds of miles were traveled and dozens of points surrendered by visiting programs. These were the ones who went to the farthest and lost big Saturday.

James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes wide receiver Braeden Wisloski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Distance traveled: 420 miles

420 miles Week 11 result: 46-22 loss to UConn

The Dukes' outside hopes of being the College Football Playoffs' lone Group of Six representative were dashed by the Huskies who handed JMU its third loss of the year. UConn gashed JMU for 504 yards of total offense and six touchdowns, including a kickoff returned 100 yards to the house. The Dukes have slipped to second in the Sun Belt Conference's East division behind Georgia Southern.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Distance traveled: 520 mile s

520 mile Week 11 result: 41-13 loss to Iowa State

The Bearcats technically had the better record, including a highlight upset over Texas Tech earlier in the year, but they didn't play like it. Iowa State stormed past them with 504 yards of total offense — the fourth time ISU has reached that mark this season — and never looked back from a 31-7 late first-half lead. The Cyclones shut out Cincinnati the entire second half of the game.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Distance traveled: 598 miles

598 miles Week 11 result: 48-21 loss to Georgia

Even as the No. 22 team in the nation, Missouri was just no match for the Bulldogs at home. Georgia marched for 468 total offensive yards -- 72 of them by running back Nate Frazier who cashed in for three touchdowns on the day. The Bulldogs scored on each of their first five possessions and quickly left the Tigers in an insurmountable 31-7 hole by halftime. It may have technically been a "good loss" for Missouri but it was its fourth loss of the year which should eliminate the team from CFP contention.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Distance traveled: 757 miles

757 miles Week 11 result: 34-6 loss to Arkansas

The Gamecocks had an opportunity to inch closer to the College Football Playoff field and they absolutely blew it. South Carolina actually outgained Arkansas in total offensive yardage but only managed to find the end zone once. Head coach Shane Beamer finally felt like he could breathe a sigh of relief entering Week 11, but his seat will now have the heat cranked back up regardless of finishing bowl-eligible for a fourth time in his six-year tenure.

Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Distance traveled: 782 miles

782 miles Week 11 result: 41-7 loss to Notre Dame

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Had the Fighting Irish not beaten then-No. 1 Miami in Week 10, this victory would've been meaningless. Unfortunately for Boston College, Notre Dame wasn't looking past them with an upset high. The Irish left the Eagles in a 31-0 halftime hole and finished the game with 500 total offensive yards flat. Boston College only managed 51 passing yards and failed to find the end zone outside a lone third-quarter rush.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Distance traveled: 832 miles

832 miles Week 11 result: 42-14 loss to Penn State

Quarterback Drake Lindsey was sacked three times and Minnesota's rushing attack was stifled by the Nittany Lion defense for a total of 41 yards. The Gophers hemmhoraged 351 total yards of offense and Penn State was incredibly efficient when it held the ball, finding the end zone on six of its 11 possessions. Minnesota will have to wait another week to try and clinch bowl eligibility for a sixth consecutive season.

Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Distance traveled: 1,008 miles

1,008 miles Week 11 result: 28-7 loss to BYU

This looked like a classic trap game for the No. 10 Cougars but Baylor came out totally flat in Provo. QB DJ Lagway threw for his team's only score and was picked off towards the end of the third quarter down 21-0. BYU managed 312 total offensive yards to Baylor's 268 but the Cougars were simply more efficient when they crossed midfield.

USC Trojans

Distance traveled: 1,879 miles

1,879 miles Week 11 result: 27-13 loss to Indiana

The Trojans weren't blown out on the road, but they certainly blew their last opportunity to remain in the CFP conversation. A road win over No. 9 Indiana would've shot No. 18 USC up onto the bubble with two weeks remaining. Instead, head coach Lincoln Riley's team failed to take advantage of late-game scoring opportunities, including a missed third-quarter field goal and two fourth-quarter interceptions thrown by QB Jayden Maiava. They have a long flight back to Los Angeles to start making plans for the Las Vegas Bowl.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Distance traveled: 1,973 miles

1,973 miles Week 11 result: 31-7 loss to Oregon

The Wolverines aren't used to going very far West unless it's for a New Year's Six bowl. The Pacific Northwest wasn't very hospitable to them with the Ducks routing them on the shoulders of backup QB Dylan Raiola. Michigan's defense gave up 467 total offensive yards and let Raiola toss for 341 of them and four touchdowns. Head coach Kyle Whittingham's debut season has gone from bad to worse in a flash.

California Golden Bears

Distance traveled: 2,369 miles

2,369 miles Week 11 result: 36-7 loss to Virginia

A literal coast-to-coast matchup, Cal would've loved to complete a roughly 5,000-mile roundtrip with a win, but the Cavaliers sent them home embarrassed. Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak by recording two pick-sixes — one of which went 100 yards from end zone to end zone. Cal surrendered 424 total offensive yards to Virginia and either punted or turned the ball over on 10 of its 11 possessions (three INTs).