Ohio State needed a win badly against Northwestern on Saturday. They needed to end their two-game losing streak and they needed to keep even the slightest hope that they could stay in the College Football Playoff conversation. The win also kept them alive in the Big Ten championship game race as they knocked out another team with two conference losses out of contention as well. Ohio State still has a ways to go in the CFP conversation, but they have the Big Ten title game in their sights after taking down the Wildcats.

Along with Ohio State, Indiana taking down USC was effective as well. Not only did the Hoosiers end USC’s CFP chances, but they also kept themselves in the driver seat of getting to the Big Ten championship game for the second straight season. Indiana is the only team with one loss in the Big Ten and after UCLA beat Illinois, they remain the only team without a loss in Big Ten play. Here’s a look at the updated Big Ten power rankings after Week 11.

Updated Big Ten power rankings

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Bruins Indiana Hoosiers Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Iowa Hawkeyes Illinois Fighting Illini Wisconsin Badgers USC Trojans Minnesota Gophers Nebraska Cornhuskers Northwestern Wildcats Penn State Nittany Lions Michigan Wolverines Washington Huskies Purdue Boilermakers Maryland Terrapins Michigan State Spartans Rutgers Scarlet Knights

USC Trojans conference championship hopes out the window after loss at Indiana

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC always needed to prove this year they could withstand every test thrown at them. Winning three conference games against teams ranked in the top 10 was always going to be a tall task. The loss to Indiana wasn’t just about staying in the CFP race; it was about proving they could be real contenders in the Big Ten.

This conference is full of two-loss teams and USC would have the advantage over all of them. Now, the Trojans have to hope a lot of chaos ensues over the next few weeks if they want a shot at winning the final Big Ten championship game.

Wisconsin squanders Big Ten title game bid against Maryland

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell sends a play in with Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Aaron Witt (59) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Fickell needs to win games like these. Wisconsin was relevant this year and in contention in the Big Ten for the first time since Fickell took over, but it was the same ol’ problems that cost them a shot at the Big Ten title game. The win over USC was supposed to propel this team into the top of the Big Ten. Instead, it’s a pointless win.

The Badgers lost to Maryland on Saturday and with it being their third conference loss, the Badgers are out of the race. Fickell can still have the best season he’s had at Wisconsin, but it won’t come with a conference championship game appearance.

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Ohio State still has outside chance to end Big Ten championship drought

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes haven’t won the Big Ten since 2020 in a watered-down, COVID-reduced season. They went to the Big Ten championship game last year but lost to Indiana 13-10. This season, the Buckeyes weren’t just national championship favorites, but they were also favorites to win the Big Ten.

For now, they still have a shot at winning a conference championship, but they’ll still need help. Indiana winning doesn’t help their case, but if the Hoosiers slip up in the last couple of weeks, it could open the door for Ohio State. The Buckeyes still need some help, but they’re not out of it yet.

Indiana controls Big Ten fate with big home win

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers now have all the control of whether they get to the Big Ten championship game or not. Right now, them and UCLA are the frontrunners to get to the title game. The win over USC eliminates the Trojans and strengthens their case.

As long as Indiana wins out, it will be in the Big Ten championship game for the second-straight season. Indiana has Washington and Purdue left on its schedule. Without another ranked team left on their schedule, the odds are in their favor.

Oregon crushes Michigan to stay alive in Big Ten title game race

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Believe it or not, Oregon still has a chance to win the Big Ten this year. Just a few weeks ago, it felt like their season was over and Dan Lanning was running into a brick wall. Now the Ducks realistically could get into the Big Ten title game if the cards fall their way. They still need help after USC lost to Indiana, but they still have a shot.

The best path for the Ducks is for Indiana to lose one game over the next two weeks. UCLA losing hurts them because they lost in that matchup, so even if the Bruins implode, they’ll still have that advantage. Not all hope is lost. Oregon could be the first repeat champion since Michigan and the final Big Ten title game champion.