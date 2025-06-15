Inter Miami player ratings: Not a thrilling start to the FIFA Club World Cup

This was not the start to the Club World Cup that FIFA wanted. Ticket sales have caused concern for the sport's governing body, and a 0-0 draw between Inter Miami and Al Ahly will do little to build excitement. However, there is still a lot of soccer to be played. Whilst there is more expectation from the South American clubs, non-European teams such as Miami and Al Ahly need to improve if the competition is not to become a re-run of the Champions League.

Al Ahly–Inter Miami Club World Cup player ratings

Below, we're rating the Inter Miami players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Oscar Ustari (GK): 8

The goalkeeper made a great save to deny Wessam Abou Ali and Emam Ashour in the opening stages of the game. He then comfortably tipped over Abou Ali's free-kick. Ustari's quick reflexes from a corner kept out Achraf Dari's header. His most notable moment was saving Trezeguet's penalty.

Ian Fray (RB): 5

Fray was not afraid to get forward and tried his luck from range. However, his keenness to attack often left him exposed at the back.

Maximiliano Falcón (CB): 7

Falcón was always alert to clear the ball and make important challenges. He was also a threat from set-pieces.

Tomás Avilés (CB): 5

Avilés picked up a booking a in the first half, and it looked very possible he could get another. Therefore, Javier Mascherano opted to replace him with Marcelo Weigandt at the break.

Noah Allen (LB): 6

Miami were missing Jordi Alba, due to a muscle injury. However, Allen did a good job in the absence of the Spanish great. Often getting forward to provide an option for his teammates.

Midfielders

Tadeo Allende (RM): 5

Allende got into good positions but could not evade Al Ahly's defence. He saw a great chance of his saved by Mohamed El Shenawy from close range. Fafa Picault was subbed on for Allende and also missed a great opportunity to score.

Sergio Busquets (CM): 5

Busquets got back to cover his defenders well. However, Miami would have expected him to have had more of an impact with the ball.

Federico Redondo (CM) 6

Redondo was willing to get stuck in and make tackles. His passing was also excellent.

Telasco Segovia (LM): 5

Segovia had to do his fair share of defensive duties. However, he did give away a penalty for a foul on Zizo. The midfielder was more comfortable attacking, putting some good crosses into the box. Benjamin Cremaschi replaced him and worked well with Lionel Messi.

Forwards

Lionel Messi (CF): 7

Sections of the stadium thought his free-kick had gone in, but it hit the side netting. He linked up well with his teammates and was also able to deliver the ball well. A ball in by Messi hit was tipped onto the woodwork by El Shenaway. Even though it was a cross, if that had gone in, it would have been a dream for the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

Luis Suárez (CF): 5

Suárez struggled to get involved, but provided good service for his teammates from corners late on.

Substitutes

Marcelo Weigandt, 6/10

Benjamin Cremaschi, 6/10