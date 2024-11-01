Why the Jets' wild Thursday night win could come back to haunt the Steelers
The New York Jets entered their Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans with their season all but in jeopardy. The team was 2-6, had lost five in a row, and had the unfortunate task of facing a 6-2 team on a short week. Well, despite all that was seemingly going against the Jets ahead of this game, New York found a way to win, upsetting the Texans on prime time.
At first, it was looking like your ordinary typical Jets game. They got off to a sluggish start, had some embarrassing moments, and had fans booing. Suddenly, in the second half, they turned it around, outscoring Houston 21-6 in the final two quarters and looking like the Super Bowl contenders many expected them to be. Aaron Rodgers threw three second-half touchdowns in the second half alone including the unreal Garrett Wilson catch. He hadn't had one game of three touchdown passes all season prior to that dominant half.
Suddenly, the Jets have momentum. Sure, the odds are stacked against them with their record being 3-6, but in a weaker AFC and with a relatively soft upcoming schedule upcoming, their season is not over even if the odds of making the playoffs aren't in their favor.
With this in mind, the chances of the Jets selling at the November 5 trade deadline feel pretty slim right now. If that is indeed what ends up happening, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be impacted in a big way.
Jets wild Thursday night win might take ideal Steelers trade candidate off the board
The Steelers might be 6-2 right now and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North, but they're a team in need of some help, particularly at the wide receiver position. George Pickens is extremely talented and has played very well with Russell Wilson, but he can't be the only option. With Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller as the other receivers for Wilson to throw to, it feels as if he is the only receiving threat out there at times. That's where a team like the Jets could've helped.
No, the Steelers weren't going to trade for Davante Adams or Garrett Wilson, but Mike Williams certainly felt available. He hasn't had the greatest of seasons in New York, but with more opportunity for him to shine in Pittsburgh, that felt like a perfect fit.
Now, with the Jets winning a game and Allen Lazard being placed on IR, what are the odds that they trade Williams? It still might be possible, especially because Williams had just one reception for six yards and two total targets on Thursday night, but with the depth lacking behind him, the Jets will presumably elect to keep Williams around as their WR3 behind Adams and Wilson.
If Williams is off the board, that's bad news for the Steelers. He might not be the dynamic weapon he once was, but he's a sizable upgrade over the likes of Austin, Jefferson, and Miller. If they won't trade for Williams after already missing out on receivers like Adams, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, and Diontae Johnson, who exactly are they going to trade for? The options are far from plentiful, and Williams being removed from the block will only make it tougher for the Steelers to address their biggest weakness in the coming days. That's a tough blow for a team that, with the right deadline moves, might be a sneaky threat in the AFC.