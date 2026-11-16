Picks and predictions for Duke-Illinois and every Top 25 college basketball game this week

After a relatively stable first week of the season, big results from the Champions Classic and other tight non-conference matchups set the stage for an AP Top 25 shakeup. While Florida remained No. 1 after another perfect week, the two teams directly behind them (Duke and Illinois) lost, leading Michigan State to surge up to No. 2 and UConn to move to No. 3 in the latest poll.

The Blue Devils dropped to No. 5 while the Fighting Illini are now No. 10, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown when they face off in Durham on Tuesday. Read on for a look at how each game involving a Top 25 team will play out below, with the projected winners listed in bold.

Editor's Note: Teams playing in bracketed MTEs like the Players Era 8 will only have their first scheduled game listed in the prediction tables.

AP Top 25 game predictions for Week 3

Monday, Nov. 16

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Long Beach State No. 7 UCLA 10:00 p.m. Big Ten Network

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Rutgers No. 8 Houston* 2:00 p.m. ESPN Notre Dame No. 1 Florida* 4:30 p.m. ESPN No. 10 Illinois No. 5 Duke 7:00 p.m. ESPN Rider No. 17 Miami (FL) 7:00 p.m. ACC Network Extra Kennesaw State No. 16 Alabama 7:30 p.m. SEC Network+ No. 20 Arkansas Indiana** 7:30 p.m. Peacock Eastern Illinois No. 15 Vanderbilt 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ No. 2 Michigan State No. 14 Tennessee 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Old Dominion No. 4 Virginia 9:00 p.m. ACC Network UNLV No. 8 Kansas* 9:30 p.m. ESPN Montana State No. 22 Gonzaga 11:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

*Players Era 8-Las Vegas, NV

**Bad Boy Mowers Series-New York, NY

Game(s) Of The Day

No. 10 Illinois At No. 5 Duke

This contest has picked up a new air of desperation following losses by both sides last week. Duke is in the middle of a gauntlet that includes a trip to Las Vegas to take on UConn next week and a date with Florida in the ACC/SEC Men's Challenge, so danger awaits them if they can't get a big result here.

This will also be another stiff road test for Illinois, which suffered its loss last week on the road at a ranked Texas Tech team. It also marks only the third time in the series history between these two programs that a matchup has taken place on campus, with all of them coming in Durham.

No. 20 Arkansas Vs. Indiana

This is a neutral site matchup at Madison Square Garden that represents the first real test for Indiana, which is trying to stand out amidst a rugged Big Ten. There are questions about how good the Hoosiers are since their best result from a 4-0 start is a three-point win over Syracuse at home, so a step up in weight class to take on a ranked Arkansas team is a big one for Darian DeVries' team.

The Razorbacks are also set for their second power conference matchup of the season after getting waxed by Virginia in Washington on Nov. 8. This should be a matchup that plays more into the hands of Arkansas, but the neutral court environment at MSG could throw another wrinkle into the mix here.

No. 2 Michigan State At No. 14 Tennessee

After an eye-popping win over Duke in Chicago last week, Michigan State has announced its presence as a title contender. This is a true road game against a ranked Tennessee team, but the Volunteers may be a bit more fraudulent than their ranking appears.

Tennessee lost both of its exhibition games to power conference programs this season and barely scraped by Tennessee State at home last week. The physicality that the Spartans bring to a game will be a big challenge for a portal-heavy Volunteers group still working to build chemistry.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Siena No. 13 St. John's 7:00 p.m. truTV LSU New Orleans No. 9 Texas Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ UL Monroe No. 25 LSU 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ South Dakota No. 24 Nebraska 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Network No. 3 UConn No. 12 Arizona 9:00 p.m. FS1 Northern Colorado No. 21 BYU 9:00 p.m. ESPN+ Cal State Fullerton No. 7 UCLA 10:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

Game Of The Day

No. 3 UConn At No. 12 Arizona

This is the return game from last season when Arizona went on the road and upset UConn to establish themselves as a legitimate title threat. The Wildcats and Huskies have both tested themselves early with power conference foes, which should raise the level of play in this game.

One interesting factor to keep an eye on is how the Huskies continue to adjust their rotations without forward Nik Khamenia, who is out for several weeks after undergoing foot surgery. Freshman Colben Landrew is getting more playing time in Khamenia's absence but this will be the biggest environment he has played in so far.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Southern Utah No. 6 Texas 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Stetson No. 23 Louisville 8:00 p.m. ACC Network Tarleton State No. 18 USC 11:00 p.m. Big Ten Network

Friday, Nov. 20

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Manhattan No. 17 Miami (FL) 5:00 p.m. ACC Network Loyola Maryland No. 4 Virginia 7:00 p.m. ACC Network Coastal Carolina No. 14 Tennessee 7:00 p.m. SEC Network+ UCF No. 15 Vanderbilt 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Mississippi Valley State No. 20 Arkansas 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Eastern Illinois No. 10 Illinois 9:00 p.m. Big Ten Network

Saturday, Nov. 21

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Detroit Mercy No. 2 Michigan State 12:00 p.m. Big Ten Network No. 18 Michigan Villanova 7:00 p.m. FOX Queens University No. 25 LSU 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Washington State No. 5 Duke* 11:00 p.m. ESPN2

*Acrisure Series-Palm Springs, CA

Game Of The Day

No. 18 Michigan At Villanova

College football will still be in the spotlight on Saturday but FOX has a primetime showdown between Michigan and Villanova that is quite intriguing. Both teams have already taken a loss, with Michigan falling to UConn in Boston and Villanova losing by a bucket to Notre Dame in Rome on Nov. 1, making this a big opportunity to earn a marquee win that matters to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

There will be a lot of pressure here on the Wildcats to score a big win for the Big East, which hasn't had much to show for in March Madness outside of UConn and St. John's. Beating the reigning champions would be quite a statement for Kevin Willard and company.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Butler No. 24 Nebraska* 1:00 p.m. FS1 Southern Indiana No. 6 Texas 3:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Delaware No. 7 UCLA 7:00 p.m. Big Ten Network+ Louisiana No. 18 USC 8:00 p.m. Big Ten Network+

*Bad Boy Mowers Series-Chicago, IL