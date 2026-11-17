There's a battle of undefeated teams facing off in Knoxville tonight as the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans head to Tennessee to take on No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers. Michigan State heads in with a 4-0 record, headlined by a victory over Duke in the Champions Classic. Tennessee is 3-0, although they did have a scare against Tennessee State last week, winning by only five points.

Two legendary coaches face off between Rick Barnes and Tom Izzo. The two have a combined 1,632 wins as head coaches in college basketball.

Michigan State offense vs. Tennessee defense

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's offense is headlined by Jeremy Fears Jr. who's averaging 16.8 points and 10.0 assists per game so far. He's the engine of the offense, pushing the pace for the Spartans whenever possible, but he's also responsible for setting up the offense in the half court.

Michigan State isn't over reliant on pick and rolls relative to the rest of college basketball, but they still run around 22 a game on good efficiency. Tennessee has shown the ability to have versatiltiy defending ball screens early in the season. They'll primarily switch or play in some level of a hedge. With how dynamic Fears can be, Tennessee may try to be more aggressive with their hedge, wanting to get the ball out of Fears' hands.

A big improvement this season for Michigan State is their three point shooting. As a team, they're shooting 42.3 percent from 3, the 16th best in the country. Freshmen Jasiah Jervis and Carlos Medlock are each shooting 54.5 percent from three on a combined 33 attempts so far this season. Michigan State will utilize off-ball screening more than almost anyone else in the country to try and generate looks from three for their guards. Players spotting up on the perimeter are also always going to be a threat because of how elite of a passer Jeremy Fears Jr. is.

A big area to watch will be Michigan State's offensive rebounding. The Spartans are a top five offensive rebounding team in the country, gathering 45 percent of their misses. On the flip side, Tennessee has been below D1 average in deefensive rebounding this season.

Tennessee offense vs. Michigan State defense

Tennessee Volunteers guard Dai Dai Ames | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Above it was stated that Michigan State runs more off-ball action than almost anyone in the country. Well, Tennessee is one of the few teams that runs more.

Rick Barnes' offense has long been predicated on off-ball screening and movement to get shooters and scorers open. Dai Dai Ames, TYler Lundblade, Terrence Hill Jr., and Juke Harris are the primary options running off these actions. Per Synergy, Tennessee is generating 10.7 possessions per game off of off-ball screening action. Only Nevada runs more per game in the country.

Michigan State plays in an aggressive hedge that wants to keep the ball out of the paint. They'll switch all actions one through three against Tennessee's off-ball action, and depending on who they have in at power forward, that player could also switch. The Spartans also try hard to stunt to the ball, not allowing players to immediately catch and drive.

Tennessee has fone a good job of getting to the free throw line this season, and the one area Michigan State has struggled with is fouling. The Spartans bigs can get into foul trouble quickly, and almost everyone in the Tennessee rotation is very capable of getting to the free throw line.

Why Michigan State will win

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should be a fun matchup in an environment that'll be very loud. Even with it being a true road matchup for Michigan State, they're still the better team. This isn't a slight to Tennessee as much as it is simply acknowledging how good Michigan State currently is.

Michigan State has the best player on the floor in Jeremy Fears Jr., and he's going to be able to get going against this Tennessee defense that hasn't been majorly tested yet. Tennessee will have to be able to limit all of the others if they want a chance, but Fears' passing makes that difficult to do.

Michigan State also should be able to limit some of Tennessee's offensive action because the Spartans have a lot of versatile guard and wing defenders. Tennessee will still generate some looks, but they're going to have to work hard to get to those spots.

Michigan State's ability to dominate the glass and get to the free throw line may be what puts them over the edge. They bring a real physicality that's hard to match, and although that's generally synonymous with Tennessee basketball as well, this Tennessee team is still trying to figure out how all of their new players fit together.