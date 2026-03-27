Beyond roboumps: MLB rule changes we want to see next now that ABS has arrived

The sport might still involve a bat and ball, but Major League Baseball games look radically different from those at the start of the decade, and the sport is far better off for it.

In fact, the on-field action is arguably at its best in years. The pitch clock and extra-inning ghost runner keep games well below the three-hour mark. Incentives tied to young players succeeding in the Majors motivated teams to have their best prospects start the year where they should, which is how we saw Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle go 4-for-5 in his MLB debut.

And now, we have the automated ball-strike challenge system, and the early results are extremely promising: In a matter of seconds, a pitch call is either upheld or overturned, with teams and players making immediate use of it to right important wrongs. The implementation of ABS is the latest in a long line of new rules under Rob Manfred's otherwise-checkered tenure as commissioner that are making baseball better, and it’s fair to wonder what the next adjustment will be, especially with a new CBA looming.

After reflection, there are two massive changes I’d like to see Major League Baseball adopt within the coming years. Before we go any further, I want to make it clear that these are only ideas, and there is no indication that the league is considering either. However, I’ve at least tried to keep things realistic, so my wish of seeing far fewer alternate uniforms or a reduced number of games on streaming services almost certainly won’t happen.

Have the ABS system determine all balls and strikes

Detailed view of the scoreboard during an ABS ball and strike challenge | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I’d apologize to baseball purists, but I’m not sorry for proposing that Major League Baseball eventually allow ABS to decide every pitch. The time has come.

Umpire Scorecards found that the average umpire accuracy rate was roughly 94.25% last year, meaning they missed over 5% of their ball-strike calls. If you have the technology to ensure that every umpire has a 100% rate, then why wouldn’t you make use of it? The goal shouldn’t be minimizing mistakes, but doing everything possible to eliminate the potential for such errors.

I understand the potential counterpoint about the human element and not letting technology dictate the game. We heard similar arguments for years about sabermetrics and analytics, with fans and former players insisting that the Moneyball mindset was irreperably changing the game for the worst.

There’s a difference, though, between being firmly committed to analytics and sabermetrics and using technology to provide the best on-field product. You can make a case for the bunt being ineffective, or suggest that your fastest player should hit near the bottom of the lineup rather than at the top or in the No. 9 spot. Good luck convincing me, though, that we should still allow umpires to decide all balls and strikes.

How can teams keep pitchers in games longer?

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | David Frerker-Imagn Images

When I watched the Rays pull Drew Rasmussen on Opening Day after he threw 73 pitches in five innings, I realized we have truly hit the point of no return. Rasmussen and Rays manager Kevin Cash both pointed out that the ace spent a significant amount of time on the bench because the Rays scored six runs in the top of the sixth, but that only makes the decision even worse. Tampa then gave up eight unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth and lost 9-7 to the Cardinals.

I’ve complained about this for years now, and this is another instance where I understand both sides. Call me old-fashioned, but I want my pitchers working into the seventh inning if they’re pitching well enough. That doesn’t just apply to an ace like Paul Skenes or Tarik Skubal; if I’m a Yankees fan, I’m personally fine keeping Will Warren or Luis Gil in the game until it feels appropriate to take them out.

Get ready for some numbers. I’m no math major, but even I know that if a pitcher averages six innings and makes 30 starts, they’ll hit 180 innings. Last year, only 21 pitchers hit that mark. Compare that to 2015, when 56 pitchers did so. In fact, we haven’t had at least 30 pitchers reach 180 innings in a season since 2019, the last year before the pandemic and the 2021–22 work stoppage.

Major League Baseball already rewards teams if their rookies achieve certain feats. The league already awards extra draft picks to teams that have young players win Rookie of the Year or place within the top three for MVP or Cy Young. What if teams received additional draft picks for pitchers totaling 180 innings?

For the sake of conversation, let’s use that 180-inning mark. You would be asking your pitchers — from perennial All-Stars to back-of-the-rotation veterans — to record at least six innings per start. Such a change would have massive ramifications beyond the on-field action. Why wouldn’t a team like the Rays or Rockies add an older pitcher or two if they believe the pitcher in question could net them an extra first-round pick?

Did I just solve the problem of teams being hesitant to sign free agents? You’re welcome, MLB.

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